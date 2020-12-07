The weather outside might become frightful but that won't interfere with the glow of outdoor drive-through light shows and indoor and outdoor winter walk-arounds. Head out to find dazzling holiday decorations geared to warm your heart and make your season bright.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE BOARDWALK Take a walk by the ocean and experience a nautical-themed holiday light display along the Long Beach boardwalk, dusk to 11 p.m. daily and weekends through mid-January, from Long Beach to National boulevards, Long Beach; longbeachlife.com, free, 516-432-6000. You can also check the storefronts along Park Avenue for more holiday lights.

HOLIDAY DISPLAY DRIVE-THROUGH Drive-through, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12; Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles and wear masks while driving through the Winter Wonderland. There will be holiday displays, winter scenes and Santa’s toy shop. A giveaway will be provided to each child, first come, first served, while supplies last. Belmont Lake State Park via the Southern State Parkway, exit 38 or by Sunrise Highway to Belmont Avenue North to Sylvan Road East, 631-667-5055 or the Regional Recreation Department at 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov.

SUFFOLK COUNTY HOLIDAY LIGHTS SHOW The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s drive-through display features two miles of holiday-themed lights; opens at 5 p.m. Dec. 1-Dec. 30. Closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets will be sold at the gate and payment can be made with debit or credit cards only, no cash, $25; $22 online Dec. 1-Dec. 30, Smith Point County Park campground, One William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, smithpointlightshow.com, during show hours: 631-852-1315; or call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday: 631-543-6622.

BRIGHT LIGHTS AT THE VANDERBILT MUSEUM Holiday lights, themed displays, festive food, music and Santa, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday-Sunday, through Dec. 20; $25, $15 younger than 12; Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org.

CHRISTMAS HOUSE Indoor family-friendly walk through holiday experience, highlights include a real snow room and cake walk; 3 to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through January 20. Guests must wear masks, maintain social distancing and purchase tickets with assigned arrival time in advance online; 1241 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, christmashouselongisland.com, 631-591-0455.

"MAGIC OF LIGHTS" AT JONES BEACH Drive-through holiday light display, starting at dusk through Jan. 2, features themed light displays using LED technology and digital animations including the "Blizzard Tunnel" as well as other returning areas. Also see the Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular; magicoflights.com, $25 per vehicle in advance and $30 at the gate on Monday through Thursday; $35 Friday through Sunday, closed New Year's Eve. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance for a contactless experience on-site. Visitors can receive $3 off weekday admission when they bring at least two nonperishable food items benefiting Long Island food banks.

HOLIDAY DRIVE THROUGH Drive-through Riverhead Holiday Light Show; 5 p.m. and closing hours vary Dec. 10-13, 17-30, Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave., Riverhead; $25 admission for standard car at the gate, riverheadlightshow.com

BAYVILLE WINTER WONDERLAND Walk around an outdoor holiday park surrounded by decorations and lights. Attractions include: ice skating, Toy Factory Fun House walk through, photos with Santa and a letter sent to your child from Santa. Santa is behind a plexiglass barrier for safety. "Holiday Express" train ride, the Christmas tree forest and holiday character meet and greet as well as holiday arts and crafts, opens at 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 3 p.m. Dec 26 and Jan. 1. Open through Jan. 1; $23.75, $20.75 for ages 8 and younger, extra fee for Santa visit. 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, reserved time entry, buy tickets in advance, bayvillewintewonderland.com, 516-628-8697. For the adults, there’s Haunted Christmas.