Free holiday drive-in movie series comes to Town of Hempstead

The Town of Hempstead is getting in the holiday groove by hosting a Winter Movie Festival featuring a free series of drive-in movies at Town Park Point Lookout starting this weekend.

"The Town of Hempstead was among the first municipalities to put together safe and socially distanced drive-in movies and concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are excited to continue that tradition with our Winter Movie Festival this holiday season," said Town Supervisor Don Clavin. "While many festive events have been scaled back or canceled across our township in the interest of public safety, these free town movies are a great way to get in the holiday spirit with your family while keeping them safe and healthy."

The series will feature holiday- and winter-themed films on an 18’ x 28’ LED screen for Town of Hempstead residents only on a first-come, first-served basis.

The schedule includes: "It’s a Wonderful Life" on Dec. 4, "Polar Express" on Dec. 5, "An American Tail" on Dec. 6, "Elf" on Dec. 11, "The Preacher’s Wife" on Dec. 12, "D2: The Mighty Ducks" on Dec. 13, "Almost Christmas" on Dec. 18, "The Grinch" on Dec. 19 and "Frozen 2" on Dec. 20. Friday and Saturday shows start at 5 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit: hempsteadny.gov.