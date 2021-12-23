The holidays are here but what’s to do after they hit? Take the night off and give yourself a treat. Here are eight events to enjoy in the evening between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve:

CHRISTMAS HOUSE

Picture over 10 different rooms all decorated and dedicated to Christmas — this is pure selfie heaven at Christmas House in Westbury.

"We are a completely immersive Christmas experience for any and all Christmas lovers regardless of age," says owner Justin Schwartz. "It feels like you are living the holiday."

Visit the Tropical Christmas Room, which has wall-to-wall sand with palm trees and a tiki bar or gaze at the retro toys and games in Macy’s window while the smell of roasting nuts wafts in the air in the New York City Room. Don’t miss the Simpsons Room where you can get a picture with Bart and Homer!

WHEN | WHERE 3:30-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3:30-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; open daily through Jan. 9; 1504 Old Country Road, Westbury in the Samanea Mall (formerly the Source Mall); 516-745-6065, christmashouselongisland.com.

ADMISSION $25-$30 adults, $20-$25 kids

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Stay in your car and drive through "Magic of Lights," a 2.5-mile holiday illumination display at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh.

" ‘Magic of Lights’ rekindles that age-old tradition of getting the family in the car and driving around the neighborhoods visiting the beautiful holiday light displays," says Live Nation’s Adam Citron, general manager of Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. "Now, all of those beautiful lights are in one location."

Attendees are going to encounter 120-foot Mega Trees with lights synchronized to holiday music as well as "Prehistoric Christmas" featuring dinosaurs and a snow flurry tunnel.

WHEN | WHERE Dusk-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, dusk-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; open daily through Jan. 2, Jones Beach State Park, 150 Bay Parkway, Wantagh; magicoflights.com.

ADMISSION $25-$30

MILLERIDGE INN’S CHRISTMAS VILLAGE

Enter the Milleridge Inn’s Christmas Village in Jericho where a variety of holiday activities awaits. Littles can get active in the Toy Town Bounce House or take a ride on the Polar Express around the property while teens can try to get out of Santa’s Escape Room or make it through the Spooky Holiday Walk. There’s even a nine-hole miniature golf course to play on plus inflatable ax throwing.

"We try to get every age group involved," says owner Butch Yamali. "This way the whole family can participate."

WHEN | WHERE 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, open now through Jan. 1, 585 North Broadway, Jericho; 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com.

ADMISSION Free to get in but there are charges for individual activities

POST-CHRISTMAS PUB CRAWL

For those who have a hangover from excessive relative visits, call up your buddies and hit the Post Christmas Pub Crawl in Wantagh.

"It started by getting our friends together in their pajamas to hang out at a bar the day after Christmas and it caught on," says organizer Jaclyn Stevens of Wantagh. "We are now in our 8th year."

The event starts at Boss Crokers Bar & Grill then goes to Craft Kitchen & Tap House, the Irish Poet, Bunker Hill American Taproom, Corry’s Ale House, Wantagh Inn, Ridgewood Station Tavern and ends at Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall.

WHEN | WHERE Starting at noon on Dec. 26 throughout the hamlet of Wantagh starting at Boss Crokers Bar & Grill (1871 Wantagh Ave.) and ending at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall (3232 Railroad Ave.); @wantaghpubcrawl on Instagram.

ADMISSION Free (sans food/drinks)

A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO MOTOWN

This season, witness Shadows of the '60s blend Motown favorites with holiday hits at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon.

"Motown music is the tapestry of our lives. This music is motivating and inspirational," says show creator/singer Dave Revels. "The songs are like nursery rhymes to our souls."

Hear R&B classics like "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" and "Reach Out" as well as Christmas songs "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" all performed in the original key with the traditional Motown choreography and period costumes.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m., Dec. 27, the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon; 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com/shadowsofthe60s.

ADMISSION $58-$68

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE

Watch and get wowed as world-class figure skaters come together with two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan for The Gateway’s "Holiday Spectacular on Ice" at Patchogue Theatre.

"You get to see the skaters straight on. They are right there in front of you," says director Keith Andrews. "People will not only be able to see it but also feel it."

Catch the skaters as they pay homage to the holiday season performing to songs like "White Christmas," "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree," "Run Rudolph Run" and "O Holy Night."

WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Dec. 28, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29-30, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Jan. 1; Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St.; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

ADMISSION $29.50-$89

UGLY SWEATER HOLIDAY TRIVIA NIGHT

Toss on your best holiday ugly sweater and head to North Fork Brewing Co. in Riverhead for Holiday Trivia Night.

"The trivia is four rounds on various topics, plus a bonus round," says hospitality manager Michelle Demetillo. "It’s a nice break from the holiday rush."

Sip a fresh brew from the 12 beers on tap in the tasting room such as seasonal dark winter lager Hooked on a Peeling, which is brewed with figs and fermented with orange peel.

WHEN | WHERE 5:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 28, North Fork Brewing Co., 24 East 2nd Street, Suite A, Riverhead; 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com.

ADMISSION $9.20 (table for 2), $18.40 (table for 4), $27.60 (table for 6), 21 & over

DARK STAR ORCHESTRA’S "NEW YEAR’S RUN"

Celebrate the music of the Grateful Dead as the seven-piece tribute band Dark Star Orchestra plays two full sets per show for two performances at The Paramount in Huntington.

"The first set is a bit of a warm up with shorter songs," says guitarist/vocalist Jeff Mattson. "In the second set, stuff gets stretched out into longer jams when the dancers in the crowd tend to get their freak on."

Each show will feature completely different setlists without any repeated songs.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., Dec. 29 and 30, The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com.

ADMISSION $39.50-$99.50