Boxing robot toys aren’t new – but with the Hydraulic Boxing Bots, players build their own robots first before facing off in the ring. These robots are powered by water mechanisms, and builders will learn about gears, cylinders and pistons while they build robots that can dodge, jab and punch. Includes two robots. $49.95 for ages 10 and older with help, 12 and older solo; Thames & Kosmos. Credit: Thames & Kosmos