Christmas is coming to Copiague early as Johnnie’s Car Wash on Oak opens its "12 Nights of Christmas Lights" on Nov. 27.

"We want to spread some happiness during the pandemic," says owner Johnnie Miranti.

After a successful Halloween run with its Tunnel of Terror in October, the car wash decided to move on to the next holiday season. The "12 Nights of Christmas Lights" experienceruns through Dec. 20.

"The joy our Halloween car wash brought to people’s faces was very gratifying. Many of them asked if we were doing something for Christmas," says Miranti. "Because of the virus, there’s not much to do out there so I figured let’s continue the joy!"

SANTA & SOAP

This time around, the festivities will begin during the day when Santa holds meet and greets in the detail bay on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

"If you select one of our diamond washes [$42 per car], you will get a picture with Santa as well as a gift," says Miranti. "He will be set back sitting in his chair while the children and their family will be on a bench six-feet away in front with presents around and trees in the background."

Each photo will be a digital email or a download. The diamond wash includes fire glaze, hand body gloss, floor mats washed and deodorizing the interior of your car.

LIGHTS AT NIGHT

In the evening, the car wash ($30 per car) will be illuminated with holiday cheer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m., as guests are warmly greeted by visitors from the North Pole.

"Elves and Santa Claus will be running throughout the line giving out candy canes," says Miranti. "The whole building is going to be lit up. There will even be four 4-foot x 3-foot singing reindeers performing Christmas songs in unison."

Each car is instructed to tune their radios to 88.5 FM for a Christmas music soundtrack as they go through the tunnel for an express wash.

"This allows you to completely stay in your car and drive right through," says Miranti. "The entire tunnel will be decorated with GBD lights and all the arches will be wrapped in garland. There will be Christmas balls and all kinds of flashing objects. At the end there will be a guest appearance by the Grinch."

The Halloween event was so popular that Miranti had to instill an advance timed ticketing system for the "12 Nights of Christmas Lights" on the hour. To purchase tickets, go to 2nightsoflightsatjohnniescarw.ticketspice.com.