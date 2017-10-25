The lights are coming back on this holiday season at Jones Beach. The New York State Park is returning with the drive-through “Magic of Lights” attraction after a year’s hiatus. The 2 1⁄2-mile display will open Nov. 17 and run daily through Dec. 31.

The event, sponsored by New York Community Bank, will be stacked with newly themed LED lighting displays and digital animations, plus will bring back old favorites like “The 12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “The Night Before Christmas.”

“NYCB is all about community, family and tradition,” the bank said in a statement. “We are honored to help keep holiday traditions and memory making opportunities like this on Long Island.”

“Magic of Lights” will open at dusk Sunday through Thursday to 10 p.m. plus Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Admission is $25 per vehicle Monday-Thursday and $30 Friday-Sunday (including fees). Those looking to skip the lines can get a Dash Pass for $40.

On Tuesdays, guests are allowed to go through the show twice for the price of one admission. On weekdays, bring in two nonperishable food items to receive $3 off the ticket price.

Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, Oct. 26 at ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For more information, visit magicoflights.com.