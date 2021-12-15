Cozy, inviting and decked out for the holidays can best describe some of the great estate houses at Long Island state parks and historic sites, which are open for tours and other happenings this holiday season. Here are some of the houses you can visit this weekend.

Holiday trim and magical lights at the Vanderbilt

Guided tours of the Spanish Revival Eagle’s Nest mansion decorated for the holidays resume this month.

As in the past, the Vanderbilt Museum, the Centerport summer home of William K. Vanderbilt II, invited local garden clubs and other design pros to decorate the mansion’s rooms with trees, wreaths, garlands, boughs and other traditional holiday décor.

This year, Three Village Garden Club redid the ornate organ room; Ethan Allen oversaw the library and Moroccan Court; Centerport Garden Club overhauled Mrs. Vanderbilt’s bedroom and dressing room and Asharoken Garden Club adorned Mr. Vanderbilt’s bedroom and the yellow guest room.

In a tribute to William K. Vanderbilt II’s love of seagoing exploration, Ethan Allen’s design of the library features a decorated tree topped by a globe and surrounded by a large model sailboat and nautical charts.

"The mansion is so beautifully decorated inside and outside," says Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan executive director of the museum, who notes that the mansion is covered in elegant white lights.

For those who’d prefer to be outdoors, there’s the Vanderbilt’s second annual Bright Lights, a holiday light spectacle specifically created with the prevailing COVID-19 conditions in mind, notes Wayland-Morgan.

Visitors can enjoy holiday music and festive food along with colorful light displays of whimsical vignettes, like penguins playing hockey on an ice rink, Santa in a helicopter, a large gingerbread house, candy canes, prancing reindeer, polar bears and flamingos spread throughout the 43-acre estate.

Vanderbilt’s education center has been converted into Santa’s workshop, with a model train and winter village and, in honor of Hannukah, the Hall of Fishes is lighted blue and white and features an ice maze for kids.

INFO: 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, 631-854-5579; vanderbiltmuseum.org. Bright Lights: Fridays through Sundays, now to Dec. 19; Dec. 22 and 22 from 5 p.m. on. Admission: Adults, $25; Children under 12, $15; Children under 2, free.

Guided Mansion Tours: Fridays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m., for an additional $6 per person; 75-Minute Private Tours: $150 for daytime; $175 for night tours for a maximum of 8 people. To schedule a private tour, call the museum or email carol@vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Jazz and cocoa at Coe Hall

If sitting beside a fireplace with a cup of hot cocoa while listening to a live performance of jazz sounds appealing, consider Planting Fields Arboretum’s "Home for the Holidays," which takes place this weekend at Coe Hall.

The 1920s Tudor revival estate will be transformed for the holidays, mostly with greenery collected from the grounds at the arboretum, says Meredith Brown, director of museum affairs for the Oyster Bay arboretum. You can come for either one of the two performances each evening or stay for both, adds Brown.

INFO 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay, 516-922-9210; plantingfields.org; Dec. 16 — 19, 6 to 9 p.m. Cost: Adults, $40; Children 7-17, $20; Seniors: $38; Family of 2 adults, 2 kids: $100; Children 6 and under, free.

Going, going and soon gone — in Great River

Westbrook Manor House, the 68-room former country home of industrialist/philanthropist William Bayard Cutting, and a centerpiece of the 691-acre Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River, is open for hourlong holiday tours throughout the month.

The manor house boasts stained-glass windows designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, a 15th-century fireplace mantel from a French Chateau, and centuries-old wood paneling and wood carvings from England. The sprawling estate was landscaped by the design firm of Frederick Law Olmsted, of Central Park fame.

The tours, which are a popular annual happening, are almost sold out, notes Mary Valentin, Bayard park manager.

INFO: 440 Montauk Highway, Great River, 631-581-1002; bayardcuttingarboretum.com. One-hour tours daily through Dec. 29, except Mondays and Dec. 24 and 25. Cost: Adults, $15; Children 12 and under, $7.