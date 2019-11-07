

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

GARDEN CITY Holiday tree lighting at the gazebo on the village green at the corner of Stewart and Hilton avenues, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Spend time listening to the FiveStone Band and the high school Jazz Ensemble singing holiday tunes. Santa will be there, along with hot chocolate.

HEMPSTEAD The annual Kwanzaa celebration, hosted by Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby’s office begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 (doors open at 3 p.m.) at the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion in Hempstead Town Hall, 1 Washington St. It includes a guest speaker, dancers, singers, dinner and a traditional Kwanzaa chief discussing the seven principles of the holiday. Both the program and dinner are free.

LONG BEACH The city lights its Christmas tree on Kennedy Plaza, outside City Hall, festivities begin at 4 p.m., lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6; menorah lighting at sundown Dec. 23. Also, an electric light parade will run down Beech Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring antique cars, fire trucks, floats and decorated bicycles.

MALVERNE Tree lighting and other festivities are along Hempstead Avenue, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 7. The night features a story time, parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures and a village tree lighting at the fountain.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Tree-lighting ceremony is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the village green on Maple Avenue. Santa will visit, so have your camera ready. Frosty and Rudolph also will be around.

WEST HEMPSTEAD The tree and menorah lighting begin at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Hall’s Pond Park, 671 Nassau Blvd., with carolers, face painting, ornament decorating, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa.