TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

ELMONT The Elmont Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual holiday lighting ceremony with no spectators at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The link will be available at elmontchamber.com.

FREEPORT Tree lighting ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Dec 5. at the "triangle" on Sunrise Highway.

GARDEN CITY Holiday tree lighting at the gazebo on the village green, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Santa will be there, along with hot chocolate.

HEMPSTEAD The annual Kwanzaa celebration will take place virtually this year. Hosted by Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby’s office, begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 26. Make your own dinner to eat while watching a guest speaker, dancers and singers. A traditional Kwanzaa chief discuss the seven principles of the holiday. Check the Town of Hempstead Facebook page to view.

MALVERNE Tree lighting and other festivities are along Hempstead Avenue, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5

MERRICK The Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Merrick hosts an annual menorah lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merrick LIRR station, Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway, complete with a 12-foot menorah, prepackaged jelly doughnuts and chocolate gelt. Following the lighting, a car parade begins at 6:15 p.m. featuring decorated fire trucks and antique cars.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Tree-lighting ceremony is tentative 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the village green on Maple Avenue. Santa will visit, so have your camera ready. Frosty and Rudolph also will be around.

WANTAGH Jones Beach State Park's annual drive-thru show Magic of Lights featuring 240 feet of lights and music. Hours and dates are 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thur., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Nov. 13-Jan. 2. Admission for standard cars is $30-35 at the gate.

WEST HEMPSTEAD The tree and menorah lighting begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Hall's Pond Park, 671 Nassau Blvd., with carolers, ornament decorating, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa.