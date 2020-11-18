TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
LifestyleHolidaysWinter Holidays

Long Island annual holiday lightings, celebrations

Nalani Galley lights the seven candles of the

Nalani Galley lights the seven candles of the Kinara, which symbolize the seven principles of Kwanzaa.  Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Keri Wall-Treudler
Print

Holiday celebrations in each town Christmas tree and menorah lightings and Kwanzaa celebrations ring in the holiday spirit throughout the Island.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, limited admissions, face mask and social distancing measures are in place to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff.

Here are some communities planning festivities.

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY

TOWN OF BABYLON

TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON

TOWN OF ISLIP

TOWN OF SMITHTOWN

THE EAST END

More Lifestyle

Erica Belk, the co-owner of the Frozen Sin Food truck owner honors Native American heritage with Thanksgiving treats
Frozen Sin's ice cream sandwiches highlight indigenous flavors LI food truck debuts Thanksgiving ice cream sandwiches
Pumpkin Pistachio cake with Tahini frosting. Make a pumpkin pistachio cake for Thanksgiving
Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa at Toast Coffeehouse in Where to get standout hot chocolate on LI
Bring your skates or rent them for a Ice skate at the Tanger Outlets, more things to do this weekend
Maria Stefanopoulos from South Jamesport and Jocelyn Shaw 6 places to have a drink by the fire this fall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search