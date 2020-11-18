Long Island annual holiday lightings, celebrations
Holiday celebrations in each town Christmas tree and menorah lightings and Kwanzaa celebrations ring in the holiday spirit throughout the Island.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, limited admissions, face mask and social distancing measures are in place to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff.
Here are some communities planning festivities.
TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD
ELMONT The Elmont Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual holiday lighting ceremony with no spectators at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The link will be available at elmontchamber.com.
FREEPORT Tree lighting ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Dec 5. at the "triangle" on Sunrise Highway.
GARDEN CITY Holiday tree lighting at the gazebo on the village green, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Santa will be there, along with hot chocolate.
HEMPSTEAD The annual Kwanzaa celebration will take place virtually this year. Hosted by Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby’s office, begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 26. Make your own dinner to eat while watching a guest speaker, dancers and singers. A traditional Kwanzaa chief discuss the seven principles of the holiday. Check the Town of Hempstead Facebook page to view.
MALVERNE Tree lighting and other festivities are along Hempstead Avenue, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5
MERRICK The Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Merrick hosts an annual menorah lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merrick LIRR station, Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway, complete with a 12-foot menorah, prepackaged jelly doughnuts and chocolate gelt. Following the lighting, a car parade begins at 6:15 p.m. featuring decorated fire trucks and antique cars.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE Tree-lighting ceremony is tentative 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the village green on Maple Avenue. Santa will visit, so have your camera ready. Frosty and Rudolph also will be around.
WANTAGH Jones Beach State Park's annual drive-thru show Magic of Lights featuring 240 feet of lights and music. Hours and dates are 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thur., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Nov. 13-Jan. 2. Admission for standard cars is $30-35 at the gate.
WEST HEMPSTEAD The tree and menorah lighting begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Hall's Pond Park, 671 Nassau Blvd., with carolers, ornament decorating, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa.
TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD
PORT WASHINGTON Tree lighting is tentative 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Blumenfeld Family Park on Main Street.
WESTBURY Tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Village Recreation Center, 348 Post Ave. with carolers and other live seasonal music. Santa arrives by fire truck.
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY
EAST FARMINGDALE Celebrate "Ginger Bells," decorate a gingerbread house, take a spin on a carousel, a train, a helicopter ride and New York City taxi cab race and enjoy a meal at AdVentureland, 2245 Broad Hollow Rd. (RT. 110). Santa will be there, but socially distanced 6-feet away; held two sessions per day 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19. Fee $49.99 per person, includes four ride tickets, visit universalspecialevents.com for tickets.
GLEN COVE Holiday festivities start at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 carolers and Santa. The city’s Christmas tree lighting is on School Street in downtown, 4:30 p.m.
MASSAPEQUA PARK The holiday season begins with the lighting of the village Christmas tree and menorah 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at Massapequa Park Village Square. Enjoy entertainment at the Showmobile and an appearance by Santa.
TOWN OF BABYLON
LINDENHURST Holiday tree-lighting ceremony with Santa, costumed characters, music and refreshments, drive thru from the safety of your car. Children can leave a letter for Santa 7 p.m. Dec. 4, rain date Dec. 5, Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst.
TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN
EAST SETAUKET The annual Three Village Electric Light Parade has been re-imagined as a drive-thru this year. It will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Ward Melville High School, 380 Old Town Rd. The holiday floats light up the parking lot as spectators view them from the safety of their car. See a the display of lights, holiday themes, and of course, Santa.
EAST SETAUKET Drive through live nativity, see the Christmas story come to life with authentic characters and live animals from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 11 and Dec. 12. Hosted by Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Rd.
PORT JEFFERSON The indoor Festival of Trees is at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, 631-802-2160, opens daily at 9 a.m. till closing, Dec. 1-30.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION A tentative Christmas tree lighting and visit with Santa takes place 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Port Jefferson Terryville Chamber Train Car, at the intersection of Routes 112 and 347. Refreshments served and a photo op with Santa; the menorah lighting ceremony takes at about 4 p.m. Dec. 10, same location. Refreshments served.
ROCKY POINT Head on down to Broadway and watch the annual Christmas tree lighting slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Enjoy Christmas caroling and hot chocolate, social distance and wear masks.
RONKONKOMA Observe Hanukkah with a menorah lighting at Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Ave, 7 p.m. Dec 10.
SHIRLEY The annual drive-thru Holiday Light Show returns to Smith Point County Park campground, off William Floyd Parkway. The light show is Dec. 1-30. Hours are from 5 p.m. daily and closing hours vary. $25 admission for standard car at the gate.
STONY BROOK. Bundle up and stroll through the Holiday Festival Promenade of Trees at the Village Center on Main Street, Dec. 6-Jan. 4. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. Dec. 6, followed by the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
YAPHANK Take a step back in time at the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave, and see the lights on the farm from 4-6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nov. 28-Dec. 13. Make your own lantern, take pictures and enjoy hot chocolate. Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased in advance, suffolkcountyfarm.campbrainregistration.com
TOWN OF HUNTINGTON
COLD SPRING HARBOR Santa will light the tree at the fish hatchery and aquarium, 1660 Rte. 25A, at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 with refreshments, 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org, $10 suggestion donation per family.
DIX HILLS Grand Menorah Lighting on the first day of Hanukkah, 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., 631-351-8672. Virtual at home family menorah lighting 7 p.m. Dec. 14 with entertainment, Hanukkah movie, activities, games and more. Available through zoom, link is 6193795495.
HUNTINGTON Rabbi Yaakov Raskin will light the Menorah on the first day of Hanukkah, 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Huntington Town Hall.
TOWN OF ISLIP
BLUE POINT Menorah lighting at the base of Nicoll's Road, 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
HOLBROOK Main Street menorah lighting 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
ISLANDIA A tentative Christmas festival begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 with holiday sweets and a visit from Santa, followed by a tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Islandia Village Hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd. Open to residents of Islandia only.
OAKDALE Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting at the Oakdale Long Island Rail Road station, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, followed by a menorah lighting at B’nai Israel Reform Temple, 67 Oakdale Rd.
RONKONKOMA Christmas themed performance at Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd, choose from three separate times, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec 5. Decorate a Christmas ornament and take a socially distant picture with Santa for an extra fee. Cost ranges from $10-$20 per ticket.
SAYVILLE Starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 28 A trolley runs from West Sayville to Sayville. There will be gingerbread competitions through the stores on Main Street. View various interactive ice sculptures on Main Street. Schedule a visit with Santa at the Sayville Chamber house, greatersayvillechamber.com.
TOWN OF SMITHTOWN
KINGS PARK Christmas tree lighting 4:15 p.m. Dec. 5 at Veterans Plaza, Smithtown Library-Kings Park Branch, 1 Church St.; menorah lighting is 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at the same location.
ST. JAMES Santa will be at Flowerfield (199 Mills Pond Rd.) on a fire engine for parents to snap a photo with their children, socially distanced, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 5-6. There will be live holiday music playing throughout the day and a mailbox to drop a letter off to Santa. Toy donations will be accepted.
SMITHTOWN Heritage Country Christmas outdoor festival from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5 (Rain date: Dec. 6). Face masks and social distancing required. Walk the decorated grounds, view carolers, historical demonstrations, ornament decorating, take a winter hayride (limited to 3-6 people or by family), make S’mores over an open fire. Tree lighting (time TBA). Tickets are required in advance in one-hour timeslots. Fee: $5 per person all ages. Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown, 631-265-6768, smithtownhistorical.org.
NISSEQUOGUE Tree lighting will take place 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Nissequogue Fire Department, 643 Moriches Rd, St James.
THE EAST END
BRIDGEHAMPTON Sensory Santa express, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Children's Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. Children on the autism spectrum and their families enjoy Sensory Santa and ride on a trackless train through an outdoor holiday light show. There are food trucks, festive crafts and music. Tickets are $30 per family and must be purchased in advance, hudsonshelpinghands.org.
CALVERTON The drive-thru Riverhead Holiday Light Show is at the Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave. on Nov. 19-22, Nov. 26-29, Dec. 3-6, 10-13, 17-30. Hours are from 5 p.m. and closing hours vary. $25 admission for standard car at the gate, http://riverheadlightshow.com/.
EAST HAMPTON Aglow: A Holiday Experience, a self-guided tour 4-8 p.m. Nov. 28 at the historic Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane. See caroling at the Hedges-Edwards barn, meet Santa Claus on his sleigh, take a selfie with your friends and family at the magical "Winter Wonderland" and bring home take-away children's crafts. Preregistration is required, easthamptonhistory.org. No drop-ins are permitted. Fee $10, $5 for ages 15 and younger. The East Hampton Historical Society is hosting a Victorian Christmas at Moran Studio, 229 Main St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Dec. 4-19. The exhibit features decorated holiday tree, festive décor, period clothing, antique postcards, silver, and period toys. Fee $5 admission. Take a walk down Main Street from Dec. 5-Jan. 1 and see the town decorated with various trees and garland. There will be self-guided tours of the shops, hotels, restaurants, galleries and studio in the Holiday Artist and Makers Walk during the same weeks.
RIVERHEAD Holiday farm light tour at Spirit's Promise Rescue, 2746 Sound Ave. Enjoy this illuminated outdoor walking tour that last 30 minutes. Visit with Santa's workshop and his reindeer. Runs from Dec. 3-19. Admission is $22 per car, https://bit.ly/3jTnSSZ
RIVERHEAD Christmas House, 1241 Old Country Rd., features indoor themed rooms including a snow room with real indoor snow and a Long Island Christmas Cake Walk; 10-room family friendly holiday experience, 3-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur.; 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Nov. 6-January. Advance tickets required, christmashouselongisland.com. Fee $20, $15 ages 10 and younger Mon.-Thur.; $30, $25 ages 10 and younger Fri.-Sun.
WADING RIVER Brunch with Santa at Desmond's Restaurant at East Wind Long Island, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec 13 and Dec. 20, cost is $44.95 per person, $29.95 children. Call 631-846-2335 to reserve.
Compiled by Keri Wall-Treudler, Lynn Petry and Dorothy Levin