TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
LifestyleHolidaysWinter Holidays

Holiday lightings had to take a backseat, so Nassau communities rolled with it instead

Lakeville Estates Civic Association president Bill Cutrone spoke to Newsday on Saturday about the holiday car parade the association put together to help bring the holiday spirit, in a socially distant way, to Long Islanders. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Classic cars, racing trucks, firetrucks, and even Santa Claus made an appearance Saturday as about 60 to 70 vehicles drove through several Nassau County communities for a car parade to celebrate the holiday season.

Vehicles rolled through sections of New Hyde Park, Garden City and Herricks, where Christmas trees and menorahs were lit, but no one got out to celebrate.

Bill Cutrone, president of the Lakeville Estates Civic Association, said the idea was to bring "a little joy to the neighborhood" since, due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, people couldn’t gather for holiday lighting ceremonies.

A note from civic association officers to its members stated that "It is with deep regret that our Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies are canceled this year due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

In its place was the civic association's first holiday car parade.

"Hopefully due to this COVID period of time, people will realize that there is something to still smile about afterward," Cutrone said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

More Lifestyle

Dairy Queen has opened its sixth Long Island DQ opens 6th LI location, in Nesconset
Duchess Cookies, a new shop specializing in stuffed Popular LI baker opens storefront specializing in stuffed cookies
Bring your skates or rent them for a Ice skate at an outdoor rink, more things to do this weekend
Tanger Outlets' "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit features 35 See costumes from 'Downton Abbey' at window exhibition on LI
Staci Beauchamp from Douglaston and Karen Zimmerman from 14 LI spots for a fun outdoor dining experience
Guests at Danfords Hotel, Marina and Spa in The ultimate guide to LI winter dining: Pop-up holiday experiences, igloos, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search