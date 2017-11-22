Looking to celebrate New Year's Eve on Long Island this year? As 2017 comes to a close, here are some parties, events and more for when the ball drops.

Nick & Toni's WHERE | WHEN 136 N. Main St., East Hampton; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. INFO 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com THE BASH The eatery is offering a la carte specials for New Year’s Eve including a butter-poached lobster appetizer with butternut chowder ($25) and an entree of wood-grilled, milk-fed veal chop with sweet potato leek gratin and Tuscan kale ($52). Reservations can be made online through the restaurant's website.

Stone Creek Inn WHERE | WHEN 405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. INFO 631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com THE BASH Offering a four-course dinner menu, including dishes such as pan-roasted branzino, butter-poached lobster, black Angus filet mignon, grilled veal chop and oven-roasted Long Island duck breast. PRICE $95; reservations can be made online through the restaurant's website or by phone.

United Skates Of America WHERE | WHEN 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. INFO 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com THE BASH A family-friendly affair, admission includes unlimited pizza, unlimited soda, 10 game tokens, skate rental, party favors and a light rope necklace, as well as a mock countdown. PRICE $22 each for tickets purchased before Dec. 18, $25 after. Call 516-795-5474 to purchase tickets and reserve a table; seating is otherwise first-come, first-served.

Plattduetsche Park WHERE | WHEN 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square; 9 p.m.-2 a.m. INFO 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com THE BASH Admission includes live music by band 45rpm (pictured), top-shelf open bar, buffet dinner, champagne toast and a balloon drop. PRICE $135; purchase online at events.r20.constantcontact.com

The Garden City Hotel WHERE | WHEN 45 Seventh Street, Garden City; starts at 9:30 p.m. INFO 516-747-3000, gardencityhotel.com THE BASH Admission includes live music by band Hot Date, hors d’oeuvres buffet with carving stations and desserts, party hats, noise makers, open premium bar until 2 a.m., midnight champagne toast at midnight. PRICE $175; purchase online at eventbrite.com

Library Cafe WHERE | WHEN 274 Main St., Farmingdale; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. INFO 516-752-7678, lessings.com THE BASH Admission includes hot and cold buffet, open bar, DJ, party favors and champagne toast. PRICE $60; call to make reservations.

The Meadow Club WHERE | WHEN 1147 Rt. 112, Port Jefferson Station; 8:30 p.m. -1:30 a.m. INFO 631-928-3800, themeadowclub.com THE BASH Ticket price includes valet parking, noisemakers, balloon drop, premium open bar, passed hors doeuvres, four-course dinner, champagne toast at midnight. PRICE $125, groups of 10 or more: $115 per person; advance reservations required, call to make arrangements.

View WHERE | WHEN 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale; starting at 5 p.m. INFO 631-584-5999, viewoakdale.com THE BASH Serving a special three-course menu with two seatings (4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.-10 p.m.) PRICE First seating: $64, second seating: $88 (includes a toast at midnight). Call to make reservations.

Villa Lombardi’s WHERE | WHEN 877 Main St., Holbrook; 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. INFO 631-471-6609, villalombardis.com THE BASH It’s a disco-themed affair with 70s music by Long Island Sound DJ company; disco-style clothes are encouraged but not required. Admission covers passed champagne and shrimp cocktail, buffet (including carving board presentation, mashed potato bar, seafood presentation and a pasta station) and open bar. A professional photographer will be providing onsite prints (additional charge). PRICE $145; for reservations call 631-471-6609 or come to the venue in person during business hours (10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily).

Glen Cove Mansion WHERE | WHEN 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove; 8 p.m.-1 a.m. INFO 516-674-2955, glencovemansion.com THE BASH Black-tie gala featuring dining, dancing, cocktails and a champagne toast. Couples packages available (for extra cost) for 1-2 night stays. PRICE $185; purchase individual tickets online at events.r20.constantcontact.com



Mirabelle Tavern WHERE | WHEN 150 Main St., Stony Brook; starting at 5 p.m. INFO 631-584-5999, mirabelletavern.com THE BASH A special New Year's Eve prix-fixe menu dinner will be served, with choices including roasted prime rib, seafood cassoulet and linguini with basil-pesto (menu subject to change). PRICE $65 per person, Children ages nine and younger pay half; call to make reservations.

Pure North Fork WHERE | WHEN 141 Fairway Dr., Wading River; starts at 5 p.m. INFO 631-886-2777, purenorthfork.com THE BASH From 5-8 p.m., a four-course prix fixe menu will be served in the grand dining room, includes a complimentary bottle of prosecco. The bar room will host a party from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, open bar, buffet and champagne toast at midnight. PRICE Dinner and bar party are $99 each; advance tickets are required. Call for purchase or email agutman@purenorthfork.com.

Suffolk Theater WHERE | WHEN 118 E Main St., Riverhead; bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m., program begins at 8 p.m. INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com THE BASH Comedy show featuring comedians Scott Schendlinger, Eric Haft and Carie Karavas (pictured) , followed by DJ, dancing and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Prix-fixe and an a la carte menu will be available for additional cost. PRICE Seats are $45-$55; available online at tickets.vendini.com. Tickets for dancing and midnight celebration only (starting at 10 p.m.): $15.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar WHERE | WHEN 126 Main St., Sag Harbor; starts at 5:30 p.m. INFO 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com THE BASH The restaurant is holding a first seating from 5:30-7:15 p.m. offering the regular a la carte menu, the second seating (starting at 8 p.m.) features an introductory glass of champagne, four-course meal and live music starting at 9 p.m., at which time holiday favors will be distributed. PRICE $125 for the 8 p.m. session; reservations can be made online through the restaurant website.