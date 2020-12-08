Holiday art to illuminate Patchogue buildings this weekend 

Patchogue is getting ready to ramp up the holidays by illuminating Main Street with "MoCA L.I.ghts - Merry & Bright" on Dec. 10-12.

The Carnegie Library on the west end and the Congregational Church on the east end will each have its facade bathed in holiday-themed projections, courtesy of the Patchogue Arts Council, the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Patchogue.

"These buildings bookend our business district," says David Kennedy, Chamber executive director. "Each end of town has something and we are encouraging people to walk inbetween to get a bite to eat or shop for some gifts. All our businesses and restaurants will be offering extra special deals for this event to attract customers."

HOW IT WORKS

High-end laser projections from cameras positioned on 8-foot scaffolding are cast onto the buildings that are specifically mapped to its own individual architecture. The artwork runs on a four-minute program that continuously loops.

"It’s a more immersive way to get the community to experience a substantial art exhibit that they normally may not see," says Beth Giacummo, executive director of the Patchogue Arts Council. "This is a way to reach a broader audience. Plus, people can enjoy it safely from the car or walking by."

"MoCA L.I.ghts" BEGINNINGS

"MoCA L.I.ghts" began with an art display on various buildings throughout the village Nov. 5-8 after Giacummo and PAC president Lori Devlin received a Destination Downtown grant for the project last year.

"The public loved it," says Giacummo, who worked on the project for 18 months. "I kept getting emails and texts asking if we can do it again."

The Chamber approached the Arts Council to do an encore with a holiday theme.

"We received a lot of positive feedback from it," says Kennedy. "This is something we can provide for the village during the holiday season without causing large gatherings."

TWO DIFFERENT DESIGNS

The Carnegie Library will be curated by established artist Kelley Bell of Baltimore, Maryland featuring a global holiday theme.

"The projection will be a collage of different elements from various countries switching in and out. It’s sort of a moving mosaic all over the building with a holiday color palette blending in reds, greens and blues," says Bell. "The overall message is peace because the one thing we all kind of need right now is peace."

In fact, the display is very user friendly and amply ready for selfies.

"People can actually go up on the porch and pose with the installation," says Bell. "You get to be part of the art."

Down the street at the Congregational Church, emerging artist Nick Graci of East Northport will take the creative reins.

"The beginning of the program is a winter wonderland and then the church will transform into a full gingerbread house," says Graci. "Graphics will include menorahs, elves, dreidels, gingerbread men, gumdrops, icing and more. The entire thing will be blasted with color."

Viper Studios of Holbrook oversees the technology at each location using various software programs like MadMapper, QLab and Lightform.

"This event gives people a chance to see something truly unique," says Viper’s president & CEO Chuck Moses. "Our goal is to creatively inspire, uplift and excite everyone during this time of year."

EXTRA ART

In addition to the two buildings, another art installation will run outside the Patchogue Theatre called "Art on the Marquee" which has artwork streaming across the theatre’s outdoor electronic signage from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

"The exhibit features 13 different artists with 22 different pieces," says Giacummo. "The artwork continuously circulates through as each graphic is sized according to the shape of the marquee."