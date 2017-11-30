TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Overcast 45° Good Morning
LifestyleHolidaysWinter Holidays

Guide to Port Jefferson Dickens Festival

Annual event has tours, shopping with Victorian-era twist.

Newsies Michael Tesser, 13, Adam Friedman, 12, and

Newsies Michael Tesser, 13, Adam Friedman, 12, and Henry Russell, 12, all of Port Jefferson, march with Father Christmas in the parade of last year's Dickens festival. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Jim Merritt  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Those beloved Victorian chimney sweeps will be sweeping into Port Jefferson this weekend, not to clean chimneys but to add a dusting of gritty charm to the 22nd annual festival celebrating the life, work and times of Charles Dickens.

They’ll be among 130 local residents garbed as a town crier, Father Christmas, Ebenezer Scrooge and other Dickens characters to entertain festivalgoers at restaurants...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Jim Merritt  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Lifestyle

Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
A house ready to welcome visitors on last 19 holiday house, museum tours on LI
The crunch burger at Bobby's Burger Palace at Holiday shopping? Here’s where to eat at LI malls
An ice cream swirl at Kith Treats at New cereal ice cream bar opens on LI
On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, the Big Duck, Big Duck lit up for holidays
James Blake's holiday light display in East Patchogue Holiday display raises money to send kid to Harry Potter World