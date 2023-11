Well-lit, clear selfies, videos, Zoom meetings and more are made possible with this Ring Light with a tripod compatible with most cameras and phones and includes a remote for hands-free shooting; $29.99 by heyday at Target stores and target.com https://www.target.com/p/ring-light-with-tripod-heyday-8482-stone-white/-/A-81504272#lnk=sametab Credit: Target