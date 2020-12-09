Santa is still coming to town. While your little ones' visits with Santa Claus may include masks and social distance this year, there are still ways to get in that annual photo-op. Here are a few socially distant Santa visits to consider.

MILLERIDGE INN Enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Milleridge Cottage in Jericho on select Saturdays and Sundays leading to Christmas. The event includes socially distant photo-ops with the jolly guy himself; Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20; seatings at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m. and noon. Tickets are $42.95 per adult and $29.95 per child age 2 to 12. Tickets include meal and Santa photo.

ADVENTURELAND Decorate your own gingerbread mansion, enjoy a kid-approved meal of chicken fingers and French fries and then take a socially distant family photo with Santa at Adventureland; Dec. 12 and 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.99 per person.

BAYVILLE ADVENTURE PARK Santa will be present at the Bayville Winter Wonderland through Jan. 1. Walk around an outdoor holiday park surrounded by decorations and lights. Attractions include: ice skating, Toy Factory Fun House walk, photos with Santa and a letter sent to your child from Santa. Opens at 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 3 p.m. Dec 26 and Jan. 1. Open through Jan. 1; $23.75, $20.75 for ages 8 and younger, extra fee for Santa visit. 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, reserved time entry, buy tickets in advance, bayvillewintewonderland.com, 516-628-8697.

CHRISTMAS HOUSE Santa will be present, but organizer Justin Schwartz confirms he’ll be a socially distant Santa. "He will be seven feet away for all pictures, with a mask on so the kids know there's nothing scary about wearing a mask." Experience also includes a walk through various Christmas-themed rooms; 1241 Old Country Rd., Riverhead; 631-591-0455, christmashouselongisland.com. Runs through Jan. 10 daily, 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays, 10 to 1 a.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $30; $25 ages 10 and younger.

SANTA'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM Pets and kids of all ages are welcome to wait in line to take a free photo with Santa at the Santa's Christmas Tree Farm. Face masks are required. Masks can only be taken off during photo with Santa; no sitting on Santa's lap. Santa will be seated in a red pickup truck. Attractions also include ice rink and seasonal treats for purchase. Santa photos available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. select dates: Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 19, Dec. 20, Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays Dec. 11 and Dec. 18; 30105 Main Rd., Cutchogue; santaschristmastreefarmli.com.

SHOPPES AT EAST WIND Take a photo with Santa under the gazebo at The Shoppes at East Wind on Dec. 12 or Dec. 13 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Santa will be behind a magic Santa shield for a contactless experience. Reservations are required and can be made online; 5768 NY-25A, Wading River; eastwindlongisland.com.

WHITE POST FARMS Santa, seated behind a plastic shield, take your own socially distant photo at White Post Farms. Bring your letter along with a self-addressed stamped envelope and Santa will answer it; available Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $19.95 per person; 250 Old Country Rd., Melville, animalpettingzoo.com.

WATERDRINKER FARM Visitors will see a red Santa sleigh and an enormous, holiday wreath they can pose inside. During certain hours, the farm will let families take free, socially distanced photos with Santa. Entry is $10 per person; 663 Wading River Rd., Manorville. For hours and updates on prices and the arrival of the ice rink and of Santa, call 631-878-8653, or visit water-drinker.com.

WESTFIELD SUNRISE MALL See Santa by appointment daily through Dec. 24, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Packages start at $39.99. Face coverings are required; One Sunrise Mall, Massapequa; westfield.com.

ROOSEVELT FIELD MALL Reservations are required for Santa photo-ops; as are masks. Photos available Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 24; 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City; simon.com.

SMITH HAVEN MALL Advance registration is strongly encouraged; Photos available Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 24; 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; simon.com.

WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE See Santa by appointment daily through Dec. 24, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Packages start at $39.99. Face coverings are required; 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore; westfield.com.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS Advance registration is strongly encouraged; Santa photos available Monday-Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 24; 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; simon.com.