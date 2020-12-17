TODAY'S PAPER
Stew Leonard's hosting free drivable holiday display 

Stew Leonard's is hosting a free, mini drivable

Stew Leonard's is hosting a free, mini drivable holiday display event. Credit: Stew Leonard’s

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Free, mini drivable tours of festive holiday décor have been set up outside Long Island's Stew Leonard's supermarkets.

Through Dec. 21, the chain’s Farmingdale (261 Airport Plaza) and East Meadow (1897 Front St.) locations will host short paths decorated with figurines, blowups and other displays that follow a Christmas theme. "The Halloween drive-through was very successful," says Nat Zappia, the director of operations for the Farmingdale store, referencing a similar Halloween event. "Once again, we can’t do the holiday things we usually do — a tree lighting, local school choirs singing — and like before, we really like to do things for, and give back to, the community."

Both the Farmingdale and East Meadow locations will have similar drivable layouts, put together by store staffers. Zappia says the Farmingdale drive has about 5,000 lights and a 10.5-foot-tall reindeer among its 11 displays. Holiday music will also be playing via radio frequency.

After the quick trip, all are welcome to enter the stores for a photo-op inside a "Virtual Holiday Selfie Station," a booth in which customers can choose green screen backgrounds — such as "Santa Claus Sitting in a Red Velvet Chair," "Hanukkah Celebration at Stew’s" and "Winter Wonderland" — and then they can pose as they choose. The photos, which are free, will be digitally delivered.

INFO Free daily through Dec. 21; the Farmingdale store from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the East Meadow store from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Stew Leonard's, visit stewleonards.com.

