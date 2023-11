Style Bae is a cross between paper dolls and Colorforms. Each of four Bae dolls is 10 inches tall with a 3-D head but a 2-D body. They’re named Y2K Gurl Dylan, K-Pop Princess Kiki, Pop Punk Star Kenzie and Streetwear Queen Harper. Kids mix and match tops, bottoms and shoes made from reusable clinging stickers to create their own designer looks. $19.99 for ages 4 and older; Just Play. Credit: Just Play