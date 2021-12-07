10 fun Long Island experiences to give as gifts this holiday season

An "experience gift" might not fit under a tree, but it has the potential to open up a whole new world for the recipient.

From archery to DIY crafting classes, there are many activities and experiences to try across Long Island. Allow your loved ones to spend some time learning something new or to check a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity off their bucket list.

In-person cooking classes at The Cooking Lab PW

The Cooking Lab PW offers cooking classes and workshops for kids, adults and families. The class offerings often change, so be sure to check the calendar to see what’s cooking each month. An adult class is $100, a child’s $75 and gift certificates can be purchased online or in person.

INFO: 160 Main St., Port Washington; 516-570-0050, thecookinglabpw.com

‘A gift of flying’ from Farmingdale Aviation

Sessions start with a tutorial from an instructor who will introduce the aircraft, cockpit, controls and flight basics before taking off. An intro flight lesson (including a 10- to 15-minute ground lesson then 30 minutes in the air) for one (starts at $149) from Republic Airport to a practice area over the shore. A lesson for two leaves Republic for Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Connecticut, with each participant handling a leg of the session (approximately 85-95 minutes; starts at $279). There’s also a three-person option (starts at $399).

INFO: 1100 New Hwy., Farmingdale; 631-831-6775, farmingdaleaviation.com

Archery lessons at Smith Point Archery

Those looking to try a new sport might enjoy private archery lessons at Smith Point Archery. One-on-one, 45-minute lessons are $60 and group lessons for those aged seven and older are $40. Rental bows are available for those without their own equipment.

INFO: 215 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-289-3399, smithpointarchery.com

DIY workshop classes at Hammer & Stain

Classes held at Hammer & Stain involve turning unfinished wood into crafted pieces ranging from signs, cornhole and clocks to porch pieces and specialty workshops. Gift cards are available in $10 increments (up to $150) and class prices vary per project.

INFO: 15 Main St., Sayville; 631-891-5524, hammerandstainli.com

Surf lessons with CoreysWave

CoreysWave offers surf lessons year-round in Montauk for thrillseekers looking to hang ten on the water. Boards and wet suits are provided and private lessons are tailored to the skill level of each student. Gift cards can be purchased starting at $150.

INFO: 631-668-9283, coreyswave.com

Farm school at Kerber's Farm

Kerber's Farm offers classes for both kids and adults. Look for educational sessions geared toward the younger crowd, while adults can look forward to workshops that cover food, decor-making and more. Gift cards can be issued for classes being offered and prices vary per class session. A recent adult class on perfecting your pie crust, for example, ran $50 per person, while a children's class on animals in the winter cost $35.

INFO: 309 W Pulaski Rd., Huntington, 631-423-4400, kerbersfarm.com

VIP Blending Sessions at Sannino Vineyard

This North Fork bed-and-breakfast also offers a three-hour course that dips into how its wines are made, starting with a full tour of the vineyard, including the barrel cellar and production facilities. The tour highlights how various styles of wine are created, and along the way, attendees will get to taste the current wines available. The experience includes instruction on how to blend a custom bottle of wine to take home. Each session is $175 per person and a "VIP Blending Session Gift Card" can also be purchased.

INFO: 15975 CR- 48, Cutchogue; 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Indoor golf lessons at GOLFTEC

GOLFTEC offers swing evaluations ($125) and custom club fittings ($125) for golfers. Guests can also purchase a Holiday Lesson package ($395) and a three-month Improvement Package ($1,100) available through Dec. 31.

INFO: 89 Westbury Ave., Carle Place; 516-248-4653 and 2626 Middle Country Rd., Centereach; 631-737-1570, golftec.com

Skateboard lessons with GoSkate

GoSkate teaches valuable skateboarding skills to kids ages four and older. Instructors will be sent to a location of your choice to teach the session. Sessions can be ordered seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Classes should be booked at least two weeks in advance. Gift cards are available and start at $139 for a 75-minute private lesson.

INFO: goskate.com

Beekeeping classes held by the LIBC

The Long Island Beekeepers Club is offering a Beekeeping 101 class on Jan. 8, 2022, intended for those new to the art of honeybee raising or those with limited experience. The class will include five hours of bee education and "The Beekeeper’s Handbook" to take home. Beekeeping 102 takes place on Feb. 5, 2022, and is for those with a year or more of experience. The day features a deeper learning opportunity on the subject. Both take place at the Frank Brush Barn (239 E. Main St., Smithtown). Those who attend must be LIBC members, so joining the club would be part of the gift; B101 is $60, B102 $40 and the membership fee is a $35 donation that can be renewed annually.

INFO: longislandbeekeepers.org