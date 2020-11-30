Get crafty this holiday season by taking some virtual classes in the comfort of your own home. Each ticket includes a delivered package of materials to help you do it yourself, with the assistance of video instruction. Here are six different types of seasonal sessions to sign-up for in December.

EMBROIDERED ORNAMENTS

Forget store-bought decorations and go with more of a personal touch by embroidering your own ornaments. No worries — beginners are welcome. Participants will learn how to prep an embroidery hoop, select the perfect thread, work with patterns and create stitches like the running stitch, the backstitch and the satin stitch. The two-hour class will be broken into 90 minutes of instruction and 30 minutes of questions and answers. A CraftJam Embroidered Ornament Kit goes out to each ticket holder.

WHEN 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12

ADMISSION $25 per person, plus $3.16 fee (link to class will be emailed)

INFO craftjam.co/virtual

HOLIDAY BATH BOMB

Turn your tub into a home spa using all-natural ingredients. These bath bombs act as skin moisturizers and have fun fizzing colors. During this class, two styles will be offered: one as Santa's belt buckle and the second is a snowman face. Maureen Harris-Coyle from Heaven Scent Beauty will guide you through the process and ship all the materials and tools from the Eclectic Chic Boutique of New Jersey to your doorstep.

WHEN 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12

ADMISSION $45 per person (a Zoom link will be provided prior to the class)

INFO eventbrite.com

CERAMIC TREE & WREATH

Build your own ceramic décor choosing between a 13-inch Christmas tree or a 12-inch wreath. Hand paint it and even have your craft illuminated. Participants will receive a full kit including a ceramic, paint, foam brushes, twist lights, plug in light base and glitter.

WHEN 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12

ADMISSION $75 per person (link will be emailed)

INFO yaymaker.com

JOLLY JARS

Have any leftover mason, spaghetti sauce or salsa jars lying around? Instructor Jessica Untch will teach you how to turn your glass recyclables into a festive holiday collectible. Dip into a smorgasbord of craft tools such as chalk paint, glitter "snow," ribbon/twine and miniature trees and/or snowmen from a package you receive in the mail to help you make the magic.

WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

ADMISSION $25 per person (link will be sent upon purchase)

INFO eventbrite.com

WINTER WREATHS

Create your own fresh festive wreath using an assortment of winter foliage mixed with dried flowers, berries and ribbon. The 90-minute virtual workshop will assist even a novice how to complete this craft. Every paying participant will receive a CraftJam Holiday Wreath Kit prior to the class.

WHEN 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17

ADMISSION $78 per person, plus $6.93 fee (link will be emailed)

INFO craftjam.co/virtual

SEASONAL CANDLES

Gather for a holiday custom candle making session. Let the power of fragrance help you connect with the peace of the season. Jessica Viscoso serves as your guide and candle pouring kits are shipped to each 18 and over participant.

WHEN 8 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17

ADMISSION $38 per person (link will be emailed)

INFO coursehorse.com