The holiday season on Long Island is filled with lights and festivities. The area’s many museums, historic sites, theaters and towns host parades, festivals, shows, tree and menorah lightings and more:

FROSTY

Nov. 23-Dec. 29, various times. This family friendly show tells the story of Jenny and Frosty and their adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow.

WHERE John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport

INFO 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com, $15

PATCHOGUE VILLAGE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE

Nov. 24, 6 p.m. Santa proves he's seaworthy, as well as sleigh-worthy, when he arrives at the end of a flotilla of more than two dozen boats draped in holiday lights at the Patchogue River waterfront.

WHERE Best views are from Sandspit Park/Davis Park Ferry Terminal, Brightwood Street; and Fire Island National Seashore, Watch Hill Ferry Terminal, West Avenue.

INFO 631-804-0595, Patchogue.com, free.

POLAR EXPRESS/NORTH FORK TROLLEY RIDE

Weekends and select weekdays from Nov. 29-Dec. 23. Families can take a trolley ride to the "North Pole," inspired by the classic children's book by Chris Van Allsburg (and a 2004 movie starring Tom Hanks). For children 2 and older.

WHERE All trips depart from The All-Star Bowling Alley, 96 Main Rd., Riverhead

INFO 631-369-3031, $57 a person, tickets available at northforktrolley.com.

'TIS THE SEASON

Dec. 7, 4-7 p.m. This celebration of Sayville's history includes a holiday lantern tour, crafts, face painting and music.

WHERE Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville.

INFO 631-854-4974, limaritime.org, $5 per person.

VANDERBILT MANSION'S FESTIVE HOLIDAY DINNERS

Dec. 7, seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. Enjoy a meal in the Gold Coast mansion, which will be decked out in holiday finery. Includes a guided tour of the Vanderbilt Museum.

WHERE 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport

INFO 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org, $150 a person, $135 for members, reservations required.

24TH ANNUAL CHARLES DICKENS FESTIVAL

Dec. 7-8. Port Jefferson's annual salute to the prolific British author includes trolley and carriage rides, costumed characters from "A Christmas Carol," Victorian entertainment, magic shows and a giant puppet parade.

INFO 631-473-4724, 631-473-1414, portjeff.com; most events are free.

HOLIDAY TALES AT THE HEARTH

Dec. 15, 1 p.m. Hempstead House will host a celebration of holiday traditions from around the world, with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus stories told by special guest readers.

WHERE Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point.

INFO sandspointpreserveconservancy.org, 516-571-7901, $10 per car for members, $20 per car for nonmembers.

RIVERHEAD HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

Nov. 22-Dec. 29, 5-9 p.m. A drive-through holiday light show with dozens of colorful displays.

WHERE Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave, Calverton.

INFO 631-201-5050, riverheadlightshow.com, $23 per car in advance, $25 at the gate.

NATURAL ORNAMENT WORKSHOP

Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants can use wood and water to create ornaments at the Garvies Point Museum and Preserve.

WHERE 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove

INFO 516-571-8010/11, garviespointmuseum.com, included in museum admission, which is $4 for adults and $2 for children 5-12.

CANDLELIGHT EVENING AT OLD BETHPAGE VILLAGE RESTORATION

Dec. 20-22 and 27-29, 5-9:30 p.m. The historic buildings at Old Bethpage Village Restoration will be lit only by candlelight and will host holiday songs, fiddle music and period storytelling.

WHERE Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage

INFO 516-572-8401, obvrnassau.com, admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12, seniors firefighters and people with disabilities.

MADISON CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., Dec. 21 at 2 and 6 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. Broadway performers present popular Christmas songs.

WHERE The Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre

INFO 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org, tickets are $35-$50.

WHITE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 21-Jan. 8, various times. The BroadHollow Theatre Company performs the classic musical.

WHERE BroadHollow at Elmont, 700 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont

INFO 516-775-4420, broadhollow.org, advance tickets are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors and $30 at the door.

Bundle up and enjoy these special outdoor lightings:

LIGHTING THE MONTAUK POINT LIGHTHOUSE, Nov. 30, 4 p.m. The Montauk Historical Society adorns the lighthouse for the holidays.

NORTHPORT'S "A CHRISTMAS STORY" LEG LAMP LIGHTING CEREMONY, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. The community makes a special event out of a famous scene from a favorite Christmas movie. Carl's Candies, 50 Main. St., Northport, villageofnorthport.com, free.

VANDERBILT MUSEUM, Nov. 30, 4:30 p.m. This event includes carol singing, a children’s ornament-making workshop, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and cookies. 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org, free.

BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM STATE PARK, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. Santa will light the tree outside the Victorian mansion. 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River, 631-581-1002, nysparks.com, free.

ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. Local elementary school students will sing holiday songs while Santa lights the tree. 40000 Main Rd., Orient, 631-323-2440, nysparks.com, free.

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK, Dec. 7, 4:15 p.m. Ice sculptures, roving carolers, post-tree lighting fireworks. 625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon, 631-667-5055, nysparks.com, free.

COLD SPRING HARBOR FISH HATCHERY & AQUARIUM, Dec. 7. 5 p.m. Santa Claus will light the tree at this fish hatchery and there will be cookies, tea and hot chocolate. 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor, 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org, free, with a $10 suggestion donation per family.

PLANTING FIELDS, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. Highlights of the arboretum’s annual ceremony are the holiday decorations inside Coe Hall and the poinsettia display in the main greenhouse. Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, Oyster Bay, 516-922-9200, plantingfields.org.

ST. JAMES' MENORAH LIGHTING, Dec. 22-29, 5:30 p.m. (Friday at 4:30 p.m.). The St. James community will gather each night of Hanukkah. The Triangle, Route 25A and Lake Avenue, St. James, 631-584-8510, stjameschamber.org, free.