Illuminated Winter Wonderland coming to Suffolk County farm 

Get ready to see a "lighter side" of the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center in Yaphank as it holds its first-ever Farm Winter Wonderland event for three weekends this December.

"This event is the first of its kind that we have had," explains Brittany Naumann, an education program manager at the farm. "We will be lighting up a walking pathway to lead visitors onto the farm."

The facility will also be adding festive lights to its historic Almshouse Haybarn, which has beginnings that date back to 1850, as well as to much of its property. The farm is intended to offer tactile research-based learning toward subjects such as agriculture, history, life skills, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and animal sciences.

Aside from the radiance, Naumann adds that "we will also have a lantern craft so families can really feel like they are stepping back in time to tour our site and have something fun to bring home with them." Hot chocolate will also be available to purchase.

Of course, seasonal opportunities like this make for social snapshots, and Naumann says various parts of the farm will be staged for just that purpose, noting "some of the photo opportunities we're excited to unveil include a decorated wagon, historic truck, giant tractor wheel decorated as a wreath. Some farm animal friends will also be dressed for the occasion and eagerly awaiting getting their pictures taken."

The Farm Winter Wonderland will take place Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 4 p.m., then Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited to promote social distancing; advance registration is required.

