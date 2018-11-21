Menorahs of all materials for the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah comes early this year, beginning on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 2, and ending on the evening of Dec. 10. But you don't need to wait for the holidays to showcase these menorahs, which are gorgeous enough to be displayed all year long. Each one offers a different take on the Festival of Lights, from minimalist to maximalist, with elements of wood, marble, and even glittering metallics.

Wooden It be lovely?

Sleek and sophisticated, the Marmol Radziner Menorah is made from rich walnut with gleaming brass cups. The menorah is 20 inches long, and stands 1.25 inches high without candles. $180 at industrywest.com.

Gold standard

Every part of this Yachad Menorah is natural, from its Brazilian crystal quartz to its 24k gold-plated trim. The 8.5-by-1.75-inch menorah is made in Brazil, and cleans up easily with a damp, soft cloth. Also available with silver-plated trim. $295 at annanewyork.com.

White lights

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The sweeping curves of this White Corian Menorah by S2BH create an almost ribbon-like curve for your Hanukkah candles. The hand-formed piece comes in its own white sailcloth pouch, and is made in Minnesota. $145 at shop.thejewishmuseum.org.

Heart of glass

Made exclusively for Long Island's Zion Lion, each one of these handcrafted Gary Rosenthal Art Glass Menorahs is unique. The 12-inch-high steel frame menorah is accented with brass and copper, and designed to look especially good with multicolored candles. $225 at zionlion.com and in-store at Zion Lion in Roslyn Heights.

Dino-might!

Covered in purple glitter and standing 8 inches high, this Menociraptor Velociraptor Menorah is ready to claw its way into your home and heart. It's handmade from repurposed plastic toys and metal candle cups, and the 12-inch long piece holds standard size Hanukkah candles. $95 at thevanillastudio.etsy.com.