Sometimes, moving the furniture around isn't enough. Folks need something new and inspiring -- something they can fall in love with. And, sometimes the latest color and style trends are the answer. Here's a room-by-room look at some of the most irresistible current trends -- and how you can incorporate them into your own home design.

THE RECLAIMED LIVING ROOM

The living room is where people are showcasing reclaimed and natural materials. As interiors -- and even daily lives -- grow ever more modern, there's a desire to maintain those grounding elements. People are capturing this essence with live plants, artisanal focal pieces and natural textures such as woven fabrics and grain-baring wood. Pieces such as upcycled palette coffee tables and recovered and refinished antique chairs bring warmth and character. And global elements such as pillows and baskets add interest and balance to the space.

THE MIXED-UP KITCHEN

Dining rooms have fallen out of favor. Today, there are more eat-in islands and banquet seating in the kitchen. As lives grow busier, people are making space in the kitchen to talk, cook and connect with one another. And they're integrating charging stations into kitchen drawers to keep devices charged and connected, too.

Kitchen aesthetics are trending toward mix-and-match colors and materials. Think light butcher block wood countertops paired with stark black cabinets or a navy blue wooden island paired with white modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

The latest innovations in cabinetry and drawers are tucking appliances out of sight. And manufacturers are designing appliances to blend with kitchen materials in a trend known as integrating appliances.

THE PROGRAMMABLE BATHROOM

It may be hard to believe, but the toilet is one of the biggest bathroom trends this year. Installing high-efficiency toilets is a quick and easy way to make a home more efficient, and even to modernize your bathroom aesthetic. These toilets are sleek and minimal, and they're available in a variety of styles, including the bidet. You can also find options that open and flush automatically.

Toilets aren't the only bathroom element that's gotten smarter. You can now program showers to your exact desired temperature, install a Bluetooth speaker anywhere in your bathroom, and even watch a small television screen on your vanity mirror.

Design-wise, bathrooms are trending toward bolder tile selections, concrete features like overlay sinks and sleek black hardware.

THE ENRICHED BEDROOM

Moody, rich colors are having a moment in the bedroom. Navy blues, velvety purples and even pollen-like yellows can add depth and character -- whether they're incorporated as furniture, accent walls or lush pillows, linens and rugs. Decor choices, however, continue to trend toward minimalism. There's a push to leave technology, bills and to-do lists at the bedroom door so there's a chance to truly unwind and refresh for another day.

Plants are also showing up in bedrooms, as they are in many other parts of the home as art, pillows, prints and linens, especially in designs of living succulents and leafy indoor trees.

One final trend happening in the bedroom is the mixing of bold patterns. This trend could easily make a room look garish, but people are coming up with new and creative ways to make opposite patterns complement each other. Bold stripes are being propped against soft florals, and stark geometric patterns are being married with rough-hewn textures.

