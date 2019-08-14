Latest back-to-school dorm room décor

Summer may be coming to an end, but cooler weather means cool updates to make studying less of a chore. Spruce up dorm rooms, bedrooms and study spaces with plush pillows, portable speakers and sleek bookends. With affordable options for nearly every surface, the school year looks easier already.

Speaker of the house

Bring a little ambient music to study sessions with this 6-by-3-inch portable battery-powered Bluetooth Eneby speaker. A cork knob keeps it upright on a tabletop and detaches for easy hanging, and it can go wireless for up to 15 hours on a single USB charge. Batteries and charger not included. $24.99 at Ikea in Hicksville and online at ikea.com.

Perfect blend

Mix up restorative smoothies without annoying everyone around you by using this Black+Decker Single Serve PowerCrush Personal Quiet Blender. A 700-watt motor easily crushes ice and blends fruit, and the 18-ounce BPA-free Tritan plastic jar includes a snap-on travel lid. $29.99 exclusively at Walmart, and available at multiple Walmart stores on Long Island, including locations in Westbury, Valley Stream and Uniondale, and online at walmart.com.

Sign language

Pulling an all-nighter to cram for the big exam means catching up sleep later on. Make sure naps are on the agenda by hanging this 5-by-3.25-inch black fiberboard mini Secret to Success sign near the bed. $2.99 at Party City stores in North Babylon, Centereach and Patchogue, and online at partycity.com.

Soft lighting

Light up a locker, desk area, or anyplace that needs a little excitement with this Magnetic Tassel Locker Light by U Brands. The 5-inch-diameter, battery-powered LED lamp sticks to any magnetized surface, and uses and 3 AA batteries, not included. $14.99 at multiple Target stores on Long Island, including Farmingdale. Hicksville, Bay Shore, and South Setauket, and online at target.com.

Warm fuzzies

Get comfy no matter where you are by bringing this Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow along. The 100-percent polyester pillow is 21 inches high and features a carry handle for portability. Available in three colors. $42 at JCPenney stores in Roosevelt Field, South Shore Mall and Green Acres Mall, and online at jcpenney.com.

Book 'em

Keep books and binders in order and easy to find with this pair of sculptural White Marble bookends. The 5-by-4-inch set is inlaid with brass details. $39.95 at Crate and Barrel in Manhasset and online at crateandbarrel.com.