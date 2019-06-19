The designers for Holiday House Hamptons — the designer show house launched in Manhattan in 2008 by Woodmere native Iris Dankner to raise money for breast cancer research and which began “summering” out east several years ago — used unfussy and organic materials to create spaces for a Water Mill home currently on the market for $10.995 million.

Here are the rooms that stood out.

GIVENCHY GENTLEMAN

Manhattan designer Patrik Lönn took inspiration from French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy for his sophisticated study, made more natural with a silver magnolia wall treatment from Phillip Jeffries. “The chic contemporary architecture of this ‘home away from home’ brought me to imagine long cozy evenings of reading and lounging leisurely, much as a Givenchy Gentleman from the late '60s (would) in a room made for modern, timeless living,” Lönn says.

DREAM STATE

Brooklyn designer Cara Woodhouse created a rose-colored bedroom “to escape from reality and enter into a euphoric dream.” The bedroom is filled with natural materials, the focal point being a rock crystal chandelier from Australian lighting designer Christopher Boots. Woodhouse also used several custom-designed pieces from her own furniture line that she will launch later this summer, including an arched bed and a pair of night tables with block marble cubes, as well as an organically shaped, hand-carved shearling rug that was produced by Stark carpet. The curtains from Rosemary Hallgarten are alpaca and linen, hand dip-dyed to create an ombre fabric.

A STUDY IN ZEN

East Hampton-based designer Debra Geller designed what she called a creative sanctuary “a Zen room where the woman can feel inspired by her surroundings and escape into a beautiful space that intrigues her senses.” The study features a wooden desk and cabinet by Brooklyn maker Mark Jupiter, black wallpaper with large peonies, and a piece by Westhampton artist Dean Johnson that is a massive pair of sunglasses made to look like it is reflecting peonies.

HERE COMES THE BRIDE

Just in time for summer Hamptons weddings, Manhattan designer Bjorn Bjornsson played on the theme of “something blue and something borrowed” for his bedroom. The centerpieces are a plush Hästens bed with blue and white checkered fabric with an ocean sunset by photographer Bob Tabor. “We continued the blue and white color scheme throughout the space, adding flowing drapes, monochromatic photos and white accent pieces to bring a rustic charm to the bride’s wedding day,” Bjornsson says.



