More than 900 exhibitors from more than 60 countries showcased their latest wares at the recent International Contemporary Furniture Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. There, architects, interior designers, retailers and the media search for the next big trend in home design. This year, curves and color were everywhere, as was a subtle sense of whimsy and nature-inspired shapes. We've rounded up a few of the show's highlights.

Black coffee

The bold, curving BOLLO Coffee Table is designed to make a statement. Made by Daniel Lefkowitz, founder of the 9 & 19 studio practice in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, the 42-by-42-inch table is a collaboration with artist NDA, and features a visually arresting bold brass squiggle that also serves to stabilize a crack in the wood. Available in White Oak, Ash, Blackened Ash, Walnut or Maple. Starting at $5,500 at 9and19.com and DECASO.com.

Ocean's edge

The gently undulating waves on the surface of the Orizon mirror by New York City-based design firm Ocrùm look like ocean ripples and contrast with the reflective flat surface at the top. The result is a piece that is as much a functional mirror as it is a work of art. Made of ceramic, glass and wood, and available in summer 2019 for $1,470 at ocrumstudios.com.

Morning routine

Made of ceramic with a glass top, the LUMPY breakfast table by Brooklyn-based designer Eny Lee Parker is a cheerfully quirky piece of functional pottery. Part of the designer's First Hand Collection Part II, the table is 52 inches at its widest point, highlights organic shapes and is available glazed, unglazed or custom-painted. From $5,600 at enyleeparker.com.

Pop art

Equally at home in the kitchen, the dining room, the den or any space that needs a pop of color, this fanciful wallpaper by Bainbridge Island, Washington-based Abnormals Anonymous is available in a large-scale King of Pop design and a smaller scale Pop It Like It's Hot pattern. Made from clay-coated paper and Type II Mylar, the wallpaper is printed with nonsolvent and VOC-free inks. Price available on request at abnormalsanonymous.com.

Crews control

The Becca Seating Collection by Terry Crews for Bernhardt Design is a sculptural, elegant testament to fine lines and bespoke craftsmanship. In particular, the Becca Chair, in bold red, echoes generously sized old school club chairs. Made from any Bernhardt Textile fabric and leather, or the customers' own material. Price available on request; visit bernhardt.com for more information and a list of retailers.