Minimalism is trending now as stuff has overtaken our homes, making them an unruly mess. This year, take on small decluttering jobs that you can do quickly rather than massive undertakings. Over the year, it can result in a pared-down home that’s lighter and more organized.

Bathrooms

The countertops in bathrooms are often overflowing. Buy a stackable countertop organizer that can corral beauty items. Better still, borrow an idea from the kitchen and install pull-out drawers on a free weekend afternoon. This will enable you to access items, see what’s on hand and keep the counters clear and neat. Edit the shower and cabinets, tossing out products you will never use. Even if you paid good money for the shampoo that never lathered, you’re not getting your money’s worth if you’re not using it. Dump the contents and recycle the containers.

Bedroom

Take a cue from hotel rooms, and work to clear off the tops of dressers and tables. If you use lots of nighttime lotions and potions, put them in a decorative box or basket that keeps them neatly in one place. If shoes are spread out on the floor, contain them in a tub that’s tall enough to hold them, but short enough to slip under the bed. Work at paring down artwork and pictures in the bedroom. Opt for a simpler look to make the bedroom into a tranquil oasis. Place a box in the bedroom closet to collect clothing to donate throughout the year. Be sure to edit the linen cabinet, throwing out worn, mismatched or damaged sheets and towels.

Kitchen

Install cabinet door organizers in the sink cabinets to hold cleaning products you use often, like spray cleaner or dish soap. Add a small basket inside the organizer to hold dishwasher detergent tabs. Place cleaning items that you use less often in a basket under the sink to one side, keeping the items you use the most, like trash bags, on the other side, rather than haphazardly putting anything anywhere. This keeps the sink cabinet neater.

In the pantry and the refrigerator, remove any items that have been haunting the shelves too long. Specialty gourmet items you thought you’d use and haven’t should go in the trash.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Clear out a shelf so you can put the toaster and other appliances inside a cabinet. If you don’t use it daily, put it away. Throw out all mismatched items, like plastic or dinnerware, and donate any doubles. Make it a point to wipe down refrigerator shelves each week before you go grocery shopping. Your refrigerator will be more streamlined and cleaner.

Recycling center

To encourage yourself and your family to get rid of unneeded and unwanted items, create a recycling and donation center at the back door. Be sure to include a bin to hold items for donation. When you have a dedicated container for donations, you’ll use it more often and it’ll encourage more decluttering.

Also include bins for paper and plastic recycling. Junk mail can be dropped in easily on the way into the house, and when you’re in the kitchen, throwing away plastic or glass containers is in easy reach.