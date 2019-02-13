Ideas for designing your bonus room
Whether it's due to design configurations or remodeling, many homes have an extra space that's not necessarily a bedroom but still added square footage. Realtors typically call these spaces a flex room or bonus room. These tucked-away places in the home often turn into the default storage space, becoming cluttered and unusable. If you have a flex room, try turning it into a usable space that adds value to your home's square footage and enjoyment for you.
Fun flex room
Getting the most out of your home's usable space is always a good idea, and flex rooms can help you create a specialty space you might not otherwise have. A terrific use for growing families is to turn your flex room into a play room. Adding bookshelves and a teepee tent, you can create a reading nook to encourage young ones to take off on wild adventures between the covers of a book.
This is also a great play space for adults or teens. If there's enough room, a flex space makes a terrific game room. Add a table for playing cards or a billiards table. Or turn it into a man cave decorated with your team's colors and memorabilia. Give a corner of the room over to a bar for adult enjoyment, or to pump up the fun add a foosball table that will draw your teen's friends to your house and keep them occupied.
Creative usage
There are so many ways to use a flex room. Here are some creative ways to turn the bonus area into a useful space.
1. Because cribs are small, a flex room makes a terrific spot to convert to a nursery.
2. For budding writers or entrepreneurs, a flex room can become the new headquarters to a startup or a place to escape to for quiet contemplation.
3. If you've always dreamed of a library, create your own home library or study with some rich wall colors, plenty of bookshelves, a comfy reading chair and a lamp.
4. If your flex room is near your bedroom, why not turn it into a closet masterpiece? Just remember, a small space can make a big closet.
5. Hobbies and crafts are another wonderful use for a flex room. Outfit the space with a table and shelving (to store supplies), and you'll have a spot to work on your favorite hobbies. Wall space can be used to show off your creations.
6. If heading to the gym is a chore, turn your flex room into a mini-gym for getting in your workouts right at home.
Multiuse space
Give your bonus room even more flexibility by turning it into a multiuse room. If your flex room is a study, consider adding a pull-out sofa, futon or day bed that doubles as seating and a bed for overnight guests. Or, turn it into a bedroom for siblings who don't want to share anymore. A trundle bed comes in handy for extra sleeping space for sleepovers and saves space, too.
