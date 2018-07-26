It may have seemed like a thing of the past, but it's true: Brass is making a return. Starting with a reappearance of gold decorative accessories, the return of brass is a nice change from the coolness of brushed nickel or stainless steel in lighting, decorative pieces and plumbing fixtures. If you've avoided brass, this glowing throwback might be just what you need to update your décor with an up-and-coming vibe.

Shine on, shine off

The biggest difference between brass of the past and today's brass fixtures is the cheap polished brass "finish" that was so overdone. Genuine brass has a softer patina and warm, natural glow compared to the gold-colored fixtures from older decades. Genuine brass is classic and timeless, even when highly polished.

Today's brass looks new, feels updated and adds a sophistication that's a far cry from the '80s brass look. Scout for brass fixtures online or at local home centers. You'll see more options for adding brass than we've seen in the past 25 years. The key to keeping brass looking fresh and new is to embrace the less-is-more approach.

Just a bit

Like gold jewelry, brass is better in small doses than in an overwhelming amount. A single brass fixture can make a statement, but too much brass will look cheap and dated.

Pick out a single gold light fixture to add a pop of bright color and give your space an added touch of luxury. To give your home a golden glow, try adding a single brass faucet in your powder room for some glimmer and a spark of brightness. Look for places where your brass fixture or accessories will pop.

Mixing metals

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One of the best ways to use brass, and one that keeps it in check, is to mix it with other complementary metals such as bronze, stainless steel or iron. Try replacing nickel or stainless steel cabinet and drawer pulls with brass versions to dress up your kitchen. Adding stylish brass cabinet and drawer pulls will help warm and break up all that stainless steel and instantly refresh your kitchen's style. Or, add an oversized gold light fixture over an island to make a chic statement.

Another brass newcomer

Antique gold bronze, sometimes called champagne bronze, is a quieter brass. It still has the glow of brass, but the added touch of bronze makes it instantly fit in almost any décor with any other mix of metals. Look for it in lamps and lighting fixtures.