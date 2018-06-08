Palatial homes and cathedrals teach us that visitors shouldn't just look around -- they should also look up. Although ceilings don't get nearly the love and attention that walls and floors do, it shouldn't stop you from getting creative with them. More than just a blank, white canvas, ceiling treatments and decor can take your ceiling from bland to beautiful and simple to stylish, adding character and dimension to your room.

Wood treatment

Just because most ceilings are covered in drywall doesn't mean they have to stay that way. One of the most popular ceiling additions is beams, but why not take it a step farther and give the entire ceiling some of the same love your floors get? One way to dress up a ceiling is by adding wood planks, like shiplap. A wood covering helps bring some stylish attention to your fifth wall.

Choose white shiplap for a farmhouse or cottage style. Bead board is another style that can add interest above. For something more sophisticated, try adding tongue in groove slats with a paint wash or pickled finish. If something even dressier if more your style, then a stained, wood-slat ceiling fits the bill.

Purchase wood flooring from your local purveyor or home center -- or have it installed. Just like floors, ceilings look terrific when done in a herringbone pattern. Try using reclaimed wood for a rustic look or finished wood for something formal.

Wallpaper

Another way to add interest to the ceiling is by adding wallpaper. Try a bold geometric pattern to lift the eye. For a colorful pop, install wallpaper in a bold color such as peacock teal. For an elegant look, opt for paper with a golden or silver shimmer. This looks especially beautiful in a dining room, where a chandelier can make the ceiling come alive.

Color

Walls are the favorite place for color, but if you want ti increase the impact, take your wall paint all the way onto the ceiling. This creates a room that feels like a cocoon and shows your decorative derring-do. Another way to treat the ceiling with color is to go darker than the walls. This is one way to help bring down the scale of soaring ceilings and help big rooms look cozier.

Create an anchor

Think of your ceiling decoration as a picture. When creating a decorative ceiling accent, your picture will need a frame. Whether you opt for paint, wallpaper or something more dimensional, such as a wood treatment or ceiling tin, it's important that you frame out your ceiling with trim. Adding some crown molding will do for your ceiling what the beautiful frames around artwork do in the art museums: Make them more noteworthy and eye-catching.