The Designers + Builders Alliance of Long Island is hosting its second annual murder mystery dinner, “Mystery by Design,” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 to raise money for KiDS NEED MoRE, a nonprofit that runs a camp for children and young adults with cancer and life-threatening illnesses.

Celebrity guests include Manhattan interior designer and Woodmere native Robin Baron, who will emcee; Stephen Fanuka from the DIY Network’s “Million Dollar Contractor”; and George Oliphant, host of NBC’s “George to the Rescue.”

The event will honor Oliphant as well as philanthropists Dr. Joseph and MaryAnn Mills, the founders of Party for Life, a fundraising event that has supported several organizations.

“We had such a big response last time,” says Long Island interior designer Marlaina Teich, a founding member of the Designers + Builders Alliance of Long Island.

The murder mystery will be staged by a professional company at the Woodbury Country Club, 884 Jericho Tpke.

Tickets are $150, with an early-bird rate of $125 before Oct. 26, and include cocktails and a sit-down dinner.

The $25,000 raised in 2016 allowed KiDS NEED MoRE to purchase an RV used at camp this past summer.

For more information and a link to purchase tickets, visit dbaofli.org.