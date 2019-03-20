How to select the right sofa for you

For a long time, advice on selecting a sofa was more about the sofa's materials, such a kiln-dried wood frames. Despite that advice, homeowners usually selected their seating based on style, but there's a lot of choice out there for buying a sofa. Because it's not an inexpensive piece of furniture, it's a good idea to weigh all the factors before falling in love with a particular look or style, or buying solely on quality, and then finding your sofa doesn't meet your family's needs.

Function first

As tempting as it is to buy a pretty piece of upholstered furniture, give some thought to how you'll use your sofa. Sometimes the sofa is for a living area and entertaining guests. If that's what you need, then give thought to how your sofa will seat them.

There are many sofas that are large and great for lounging, but their cushion depth could have your guests sitting with their feet in the air. Look for a sofa that will make petite guests be able to sit more comfortably when at your home.

However, if your sofa is for your home media room, you might want it to be large enough to seat everyone or to catch a nap during a movie marathon. Check, too, that you can get on and off the sofa comfortably.

Lean in

Buying a sofa means testing out several different types. Too often we buy a sofa by sitting primly on the center cushion. Instead, sit on the sofa — or lie down on it — the way you normally would. If you lean against one arm and curl your legs under, do that to see how the sofa feels in your standard position. Lie on it, if that's what you normally do, so you can get the feel of the cushions and the arms. Maybe you'd prefer two cushions instead of three.

For sofas that double as impromptu sleeping space for guests, check to see there's room for sleeping comfortably and if the back cushions are removable. Some sofas have the back cushions sown to the sofa, making less sleeping area for overnight guests. Pitch should also be factored in. A sofa that leans too far back or whose back is very short might not be as enjoyable for you or may require additional pillows to help you sit more comfortably.

Style

When going for style, think about what you can live with for a long time. This can help you select the right upholstery and pattern. A white sofa that's going to get a lot of use might not be the optimal color for a family with pets. Instead, select upholstery that is washable, won't show as many stains and will wear well.

Sofas that are more neutral with long wearing, washable fabric will serve you much longer than one in a trendy color or pattern. Quality is an important consideration when buying a sofa, because a well-made sofa won't have broken seats or cushions that slip, especially for a sofa you'll use more often, perhaps in a family or television room; so choose wisely factoring in style, function and quality.