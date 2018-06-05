Sellers Susan and Paul Schilling

Address 11 Fairmont Place, Glen Cove

Asking price $479,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bath Cape on a 0.14-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, two-bath Cape on Circle Drive is listed for the same price.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Kelly Street sold April 30 for $495,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $8,533

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Time on the market Since May 21

Listing agent Roberta Cerasi, Glen Key Realty, Glen Cove, 516-676-9080

Why it’s for sale Susan, 60, a home health aide, and her husband, Paul, 70, who is retired from the elevator trade, say they’re moving back to Texas to be close to family.

The Schillings’ home, which was Susan’s childhood home, is on a verdant lot and comes with rights to Pryibil Beach and the beach at Morgan Park. Susan talks about the house:

“We have a beautiful den. It has a potbelly stove and is very cozy. There are two huge bedrooms upstairs, both with big closets. There’s a separate walk-in closet and a full-bath up there as well. Downstairs is the formal living room, formal dining room, the kitchen, two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. The kitchen is waiting for a beautiful renovation. Off the kitchen is where the big den is. It was originally the back porch. Again, it’s very cozy and makes the whole house. Under the carpet in the dining room, living room and hallway are hardwood floors as well as up the stairs. New siding and all-new windows were done in 2009. We had both the front and backyards professionally landscaped. There are two big Japanese maples in the yard, one in the front and one in the back. . . . The neighborhood is really great. I grew up with everyone on this block, some are still here. When it snows, everyone helps one another.”