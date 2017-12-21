Customize electric candles with glitter, twigs and designs

One of the best things to come along in years is the electric candle. Now you can have lighted candles that flicker with the flip of a switch. And some candles even turn on and off with the click of a small remote. Plus, the worry of unattended candles is gone. The only real problem? The candles mostly come in plain white or ivory. But some easy updates can turn these plain Janes into something truly special.

One of the best parts about decorating electric candles instead of old-fashioned wax candles is that you don’t have to worry about them melting and ruining your work (many regular candles go unlit because of this very fear). Without the worry of melting, your designs can be as intricate and elaborate as you like. And you can still “light” the candle.

Attaching lace, decorative pins or ribbon to your electric candle will look terrific, and you’ll have no worry about creating a fire hazard. But remember to leave a portion of the candle top undecorated so that the candle’s light will still shine.

For the holidays, try painting your candles with decorating glue and rolling them in thick glitter that looks like crushed ice. You can cover the whole candle in it, or just around the top, or simply cover the bottom half in the glitter and leave the upper half plain. If you don’t feel like going to the craft store, try rolling your candles in Epsom salt. If you have some glitter in your crafts cabinet, like silver, white or gold, add a small dusting to give your pillar some punch.

For a rustic look, find some twigs outside or buy some at your craft store and cut to size. Attach the twigs onto the candle with hot glue. If your candles have a waxy feel, hot glue may melt them. Instead, measure a length of white or ivory grosgrain ribbon with enough to encircle the candles. Run a bead of hot glue on the ribbon and attach the twigs onto the ribbon. When dried, pin the ribbon onto the candles with fabric pins or small tacks. This could just as easily be done with jute rope or burlap. Add a simple pine or spruce twig and your candle is ready. And don’t forget washi tape. This versatile tape is like masking tape but comes in every color and style imaginable. Peel and stick.

Try a glittery gold in a chevron pattern or silver stripes. Or, head to your fabric store for sheer fabric with holiday designs that can be cut to size. Simple designs can also be printed onto printable tracing paper, cut and applied to your candle. Favorites include sheet music and holiday prints.

Dress up plain glitter by adding in sequins or tiny beads. This gives your candle design more depth and interest.

To ring in the new year, paint glue in circles around your pillars and roll in colored glitter. For a simple look, just add glitter in a ring around the bottom. For a fancier version, add concentric circles.