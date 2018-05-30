Sellers Susan and James Bao

Address 12 Sycamore Rd., Glen Cove

Asking price $888,168

The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath split-level on a 0.46-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath splanch on Westland Drive is listed for $825,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, five-bath home on Windward sold Feb. 28 for $815,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $12,860

Time on the market Since May 14

Listing agent Rosalie Pantginis and Roberta Cerasi, Glen Key Realty, Glen Cove, 516-676-9080

Why it’s for sale Susan, 63, a retired teacher, and James, 66, who is retired from the New York City Department of Education, say they’re moving to the West Coast to be closer to family.

The Baos’ property represents comfortable living both indoors and out. Susan talks about their home:

“We found this house after looking six months. It was owned by a contractor who just finished a wonderful renovation. He extended the kitchen and built a sunroom. My daughter is an architect and says the split-level is such an interesting layout and efficient use of space. It’s only six steps to each level. . . . We have a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Entertaining in the winter is warm and cozy. There are large openings between rooms, which makes it easy. There’s a cleverly designed wet bar in the sunroom, which is accessible from the deck and living room. The deck was renovated with engineered material, so there’s no maintenance. The backyard is professionally landscaped. The stacked stone retention wall was put in last year. . . . Everyone loves our kitchen. It has a double wall oven and a DCS professional stove. The refrigerator is disguised with cabinetry. The neighborhood is very nice. The Shorecrest community has a private beach and picnic space, and it’s a three-minute walk to Morgan Park. . . . The Glen Cove ferry is five minutes away and a one-hour trip to 34th Street.”