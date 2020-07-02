For months, the human world has been plagued with upheaval — seen and unseen — but nature's world knows not of these things. The bees keep buzzing, hummingbirds flutter, and pollinators go about their business, ensuring our flowers bloom. There's solace to be taken in the oblivious continuity of the natural world. In May, I asked readers to express appreciation for the joy and peace that native flora and fauna, and clean air and water lend to the garden and their lives.

Nearly 100 poet gardeners traded hoe for pen to document their appreciation for nature. Here are my favorite submissions.

Taking first place this year is Lynne Mahoney of East Islip. She'll receive a copy of "Our Native Bees: North America's Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them," by Paige Embry (Timber Press).

Congratulations to all!

Winner

Untitled

Lynne Mahoney, East Islip

Wonder what you're feeling as you gingerly uncover

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

bare branches of the tree that was a cutting from your mother.

The extra tight embraces she saved for you, her son?

The hugs of Sunday dinners, now so many loved ones gone?

Memories must warm as you intently tend that twig

for all the decades' care bestowed, it's not returned one fig.

The best of the rest

My Garden Sanctuary

Jane Shelley, Wantagh

How wonderful that nature has stayed constant with its life,

Not so the world of humans, caught in COVID strife.

Birds and squirrels need not a mask, when socially out and about.

Trees, perennials and bushes, are free to grow and sprout.

My garden gifts this special place, to enjoy life as before,

A heavenly respite from a surreal new world,

Just outside my kitchen door.

King and Queens of the World

Cristian Martinez, Ronkonkoma

Gliding to each flower spreading life

Hardworking and buzzing along the way

Essential to our lives, but we swat them

An annoyance, but they don’t mean to spread fear

Keeping the cycle of life turning

Pollinating our plants so we can continue to exist

Let’s treat our bees as the king and queens of our world.

Untitled

Isa Hansel, Selden

Will I see my friend today?

Or must I wait for a warmer May?

The little friend I'm waiting for

I love so much and do adore!

THERE — she made it through my cemented driveway,

This little, tiny pansy-flower

Greets me again, it's nature's power!

The Bumblebee

Elaine Anne Pasquali, Dix Hills

I watch a bumblebee flying free, wishing that it was me

Unlike the bee, I shelter in place, wearing a mask over my face

I watch the bee flit from flower to flower, harvesting pollen by the hour

I think, "If bees continue to die, there’ll be no flowers or veggies to buy"

But for now, like Miss Muffet, I sit on my tuffet

My blue mood I’ll shirk, watching the bumblebee work

Thank you, little bumblebee

Limerick

Judy Burkhoff, Wantagh

In my lush, bountiful garden I sit,

As the bees buzz and the butterflies flit.

I watch as they scour

From flower to flower

Sipping peach nectar, I crave every bit.

Untitled

Ruth Shulman, Fort Salonga

There’s more to a garden’s scenery

Than fancy flowers and greenery

Gardens have other features

Inclusive of exotic creatures

Like spiders, moths and fireflies leaving me to theorize

That showered with sunlight, raindrops and love

Restful gardens are what warm memories are made of

Dandelions

Eileen Hession, Long Beach

My lawn has yellow polka dots, I think of them as beauty spots.

Weeds? Oh, no! I beg your pardon, they’re the hardest workers in my garden.

They’re good for salads, wines and teas, bouquets for mom, pollen for bees.

They’ll grant your wish: blow on the puff. Note: one flower is enough

to cover your lawn, no matter how big. You don’t like them? You can dig

them up, but soon you’ll learn: The dandelion will always return.

Ode to Isabella Moth

Barbara J. Minerd, Halesite

Oh, you woolly bear

dining on dandelions without care

Fashionista in black and rust

Cocooned before your springtime lust

Emerging as a tiger moth

drinking fragrant nectar froth

moon dancing ‘till you're betrothed.

Dragonflies

Vincent J. Tomeo, Flushing

Elegant ladies grace a pond

prim, proper standing upright on water.

Long-legged ladies poised to snack on insects.

Soon they will drop their guard,

hovering.