Star studded

Pick your pumpkins carefully. This set of eight painted and studded mini gourds from Target's Hyde and EEK! boutique are great grouped together or used separately. Made of lightweight hard foam, each piece is about 2 inches high and 3 inches across. For indoor use only. $6 at Target stores or online at target.com.

Door prize

Decorate your front door with this Black Pine Wreath and show trick-or-treaters your house is ready for a little haunting. The 27.56-inch-diameter handmade polyester, plastic and iron wire wreath is designed to resemble woven black cedar boughs, and is suitable for indoor or covered outdoor use. $99 at the Manhasset Crate and Barrel Store and online at crateandbarrel.com.

Bone dry

Serve up your favorite brews and potions with sinister style in these glasses from the Pottery Barn Skeleton Drinkware Collection. Available styles include stemmed and stemless wineglasses, flutes and old-fashioned glasses. Made from zinc alloy and soda-lime glass, the glassware is handwash only. $24.50-$29.50 at Pottery Barn in Huntington and online at potterybarn.com.

Black plate special

A little creepy and a lot chic, these Vardagen plates will make a statement any time of the year. The 10.25-inch stoneware dishes are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and part of a larger collection, which also features bowls and mugs. $2.99 each at Ikea in Hicksville and online at ikea.com.

Say cheese

Give your cheeses the best possible backdrop with this Stay Creepy cheeseboard by artist Christina Rea. The beechwood board is 11-5/8 inches long and has been conditioned with food-safe oil for protection. Handwash only. $30 exclusively in-store at Wit & Whim, 6 Carlton Ave. in Port Washington. Visit wit-and-whim.com for store hours and contact information.

Split decision

Invest in your entertaining this season with a Pumpkin Divided Server from JCPenney Home, and let it serve you from Halloween to Thanksgiving. The dishwasher- and microwave-safe stoneware dish is 13 inches long and weighs 6.3 pounds. $50 at JCPenney stores in Roosevelt Field and the South Shore Mall, and online at jcpenney.com.

Fright laced

Lace, webs and spiders combine to form a perfect backdrop to any Halloween meal. This sheer, reusable polyester tablecloth is 60 by 84 inches, and it's machine washable. $12.99 at Party City stores and online at partycity.com.