Over the next few weeks, private homes and museums throughout Long Island will decorate for the holidays, letting visitors peel back the figurative wrapping paper and take a look inside. Here’s a list of upcoming holiday house tours.

NOV. 24: SOUTHOLD

The Southold Historical Society starts off the season with its annual candlelight tour and tree lighting. The buildings of the museum complex on Main Road will be decorated for the holidays. The tours will run from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be demonstrations of farm and home crafts as well as strolling musicians, refreshments and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m., accompanied by caroling. There is no admission charge, and no reservations are required. Call 631-765-5500 or visit southoldhistoricalsociety.org.

NOV. 25: EAST HAMPTON

The East Hampton Historical Society’s annual house and garden tour will include five traditional and contemporary Hamptons homes, including the iconic Kilkare, an oceanfront home that was featured in the movies “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “The Nanny Diaries” that is on the market for $55 million. Self-guided tours run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 on the day of the tour. There will be a cocktail party Friday evening at the Maidstone Club. Tickets to the party are $200, which includes entry to the house tour the following day. Tickets can be purchased by calling 631-324-6850 or by visiting easthamptonhistory.org. They also can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 at the Clinton Academy, 151 Main St.

NOV. 30: LLOYD HARBOR AREA

North Shore Holiday House, a residential camp for girls ages 7 to 11, holds its 12th annual Deck the Halls house tour and benefit. Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For $85, there is a tour with an early lunch at Honu Kitchen & Cocktails in Huntington from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tour with late lunch from 1:30 to 3 p.m. It is $50 for the tour only. Tickets are available by calling 631-427-7630 or by visiting nshh.org.

DEC. 1 and 2: THREE VILLAGE AREA

The Three Village Historical Society’s 39th annual Candlelight House Tour will showcase five houses in East Setauket, spruced up by local decorators. The Friday evening tour includes wine and hors d’oeuvres at each home from 6 to 9 p.m. and a reception at the St. James Parish Center from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday’s tour, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes the option of breakfast at the Old Field Club from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets range from $45 to $110 and can be purchased at threevillagehistoricalsociety.org. Call 631-751-3730.

DEC. 2: AMITYVILLE

The Junior League of Amityville presents A Merry Stroll Down Coles, with tours of five decorated homes on Coles Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Tea House at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 175 Broadway, will be open until 3:30 p.m. and the Christmas Boutique at St. Martins of Tours School, 30 Union Ave., will also be open. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Amityville Wellness, 209 Broadway; Bella Maison, 182 Park Ave.; Flipflopogram, 186 Park Ave.; the Lauder Museum, 170 Broadway; and Southside Florist, 86 Broadway, as well at the participating homes, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the Lauder Museum on the day of the tour. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and charitable organizations. For more information, visit amityvillejuniorleague.com or email amityvillejuniorleague@gmail.com.

DEC. 2: CENTERPORT

The historic Vanderbilt Mansion, which overlooks Northport Bay, will host its popular holiday dinner, which includes cocktails, a tour of the decorated mansion, dinner in a glass-walled porch overlooking the water and dessert. Seatings will be at 6 and 8 p.m. The cost is $125 a person and the event sells out quickly. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 631-854-5579.

DEC 2: SEA CLIFF

Six Sea Cliff homes, including Victorians, Colonials and one on the water, will be dressed for the holidays. The popular tour is the principal fundraiser for the Mutual Concerns Committee, which helps local residents who are in need. The self-guided tours run from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and children over 12 and include buffet lunch provided by Metropolitan Bistro of Sea Cliff. For tickets and information, visit Sherlock Homes Realty, 305 Sea Cliff Ave., or call 516-671-1717.

DEC. 3: BELLPORT

The Bellport Garden Club is hosting Holiday Home in the Hamlet, a Christmas house tour and holiday boutique. The club will be showcasing a home in Brookhaven Hamlet decorated for the holidays by garden club members. All arrangements are available for purchase, along with handmade decorations, greenery, gifts, holiday items and gardening supplies. There will be refreshments and a raffle. Tickets are $20 per person, or two for $35, and will be on sale at TOLA, 136 South Country Rd.; Pamela Lerner Antiques, 145 South Country Rd.; and at It’s Only Natural, 118 South Country Rd. For more information, call 631-286-0009.

DEC. 3: HUNTINGTON

The Huntington Historical Society’s tour will include five private historic homes. The self-guided tours take place from noon to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served in the barn at the Conklin Farmhouse Museum, 2 High St., and the Dr. Daniel Kissam House Museum and gift shop, 434 Park Ave., will also be open. Tickets are $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased through huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org, by calling 631-427-7045 or in person from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Huntington Historical Society headquarters, 209 Main St. Tickets limited and should be purchased in advance. Tickets or tour booklets can be picked up at the historical society headquarters during regular business hours or starting at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the tour.

DEC. 3: ISLIP

Several historically or architecturally interesting homes will be decorated for the holidays for the Historical Society of Islip Hamlet’s 24th annual holiday house tour. From noon to 5 p.m., guides in Victorian dress will greet visitors at each home. Tickets are $20 for people 16 and older and are available at Nook & Cranny, 469 Main St., or at isliphamlethistory.org. Tickets are $25 on the day of the tour at Nook & Cranny. For more information, call 631-245-0675.

DEC. 9: CUTCHOGUE

Four decorated bed-and-breakfasts will open their doors to self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and each will partner with a local vineyard or restaurant to offer drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Tickets are $75, with a portion of the proceeds going toward providing families in need with a turkey dinner. For more information, and a link to purchase tickets, visit cutchogueholidayhousetour.com.

DEC. 9: EAST HAMPTON

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce hosts the East Hampton Village Holiday Open House, its annual tour of inns and bed-and-breakfast establishments and historical places from noon to 5 p.m. The inns and B&Bs will serve refreshments. The tour begins at the Baker House, 181 Main St. Call 631-324-0362 or visit easthamptonchamber.com for more information.

DEC. 9: ORIENT

The Oysterponds Historical Society’s annual holiday house tour will include seven homes in Orient. The tour runs from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 for nonmembers and are available through oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org. Tickets are also available on the day of the tour starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road. For more information, call 631-323-2480.

DEC. 9 and 10: BAY SHORE

Each room at Sagtikos Manor will depict preparations for Christmas through the ages. Tours leave every 15 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. both days, with the last tour given at 2:30 p.m. There are no tours at noon or 12:15 p.m. The cost of the tour, for those who reserve by Dec. 2, is $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and $8 for children ages 5 to 12. The cost is $30 on the day of, as space allows. Download reservation forms at sagtikosmanor.com. For more information, call 631-321-6809 or email info@sagtikosmanor.org.

DEC. 10: NORTHPORT

The Northport Historical Society is hosting Deck the Halls, a self-guided tour of area homes and historic shops decorated for the holidays, many with live music and refreshments. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. starting at the society’s headquarters at 215 Main St. There will also be a holiday pop-up shop at the historic Thompson Building, 24 Woodbine Ave. Tickets are $35 for nonmembers and can be purchased through northporthistorical.org. For more information, call 631-757-9859.

DEC. 26 AND 27: CENTERPORT

Twilight tours of the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. the two days after Christmas. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for students and seniors 62 and older and $5 for children 12 and under. Hot chocolate and cookies are included. This is the only time of the year the Vanderbilt family’s private living quarters can be seen at night. For more information, check vanderbiltmuseum.org or call 631-854-5579.