TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
LifestyleHome and Garden

5 home products with July 4 spirit

Keep chilly summer nights at bay with this

Keep chilly summer nights at bay with this blue and cream Letti Fringe Throw. 
Photo Credit: Crate and Barrel

By Lara Ewen Special to Newsday
Print

Make the Fourth of July last all year long with red, white and blue décor that looks great long after summer’s over. From kitchen staples to backyard basics, these cheerful pieces are perfect for patriotic people and equally at home in any room that craves a bright pop of primary color.

Ground rules  

Show your true stripes with this allen + roth Syden Oasis Blue Rectangular Indoor/Outdoor Machine-Made Coastal Area Rug. The 5-by-7-foot rug is made from easy-to-clean 100 percent polypropylene yarn, and treated with UV protection to help prevent sun damage. $78 at Lowe’s stores in Hicksville, Farmingdale, Rosedale, Commack and Stony Brook and online at lowes.com.

Afternoon napkin  

A bold stroke of red makes these Wheaton Wide Stripe Napkins a colorful accent at any meal. The sustainably sourced yarn-dyed linen and cotton-blend napkins are machine washable. $8 each at Pottery Barn in Huntington Station and online at potterybarn.com.

Fringe festival  

Keep chilly summer nights at bay with this blue and cream Letti Fringe Throw. The 40-by-70-inch lightweight acrylic throw has 4 inches of fringe on two sides, and is machine washable. $39.95 at Crate and Barrel in Manhasset and online at crateandbarrel.com.

Party platter  

Swirls of red, white and blue make this FRAMKALLA tray fun and festive. The 17-inch round tray is made of high-pressure melamine laminate and is cleanable with a damp cloth. $7.99 at IKEA in Hicksville and online at ikea.com.

Take it slow  

With three heat settings, nonskid feet and a spectacular red, white and blue star color theme, this Cooks 1.5 Quart Stars Slow Cooker will make any meal into an event. The compact size is perfect for cooking meals for up to two people, and the inner ceramic pot is dishwasher-safe. $20 at JCPenney stores in Roosevelt Field, South Shore Mall, Green Acres Mall and online at jcpenney.com.

By Lara Ewen Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Dad's can enjoy trapeze classes for half price 24 Father's Day freebies on LI
Cold brew is a specialty at Gentle Brew Coffee shop reopens after seized for unpaid taxes
Sulptor Todd Arnett uses a chain saw on Princess festival underway in Lake Ronkonkoma
Cavit Wines and Kannoli Kraze in North Massapequa Cafe serves wine-infused cannoli
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Navy Beach in Montauk serves its original fried Your guide to eating in Montauk this summer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search