Dark rooms have their own allure, but sometimes your house cries out for something light, bright and sunny. If your house could use a bright jolt of color, lemon yellow is the shade that lifts the darkness but doesn't overwhelm the way a bold color does. Like the zing of lemon juice that brightens a dish, a lemon yellow color brings a sunny, happy vibrancy to rooms.

Citrus lift

Who can resist a slice of light and creamy lemon cake or lemon meringue pie? When you add mood-lifting lemon yellow to your décor, it makes your rooms instantly lighter and brighter, and it perks up your style.

The trick with lemon yellow is to never go too gold or too neon. The best color reference is the fruit itself, neither overly harsh and bright nor dark and moody. Try Lemon Twist by Sherwin Williams or go right on the nose with Benjamin Moore's Lemon Meringue. For something as pale and iridescent as a lemon slice, Behr's Polished Pearl adds a hint of shimmery yellow to a room.

Air and sunshine

Lemon yellow has a clean appeal, making it a wonderful color for a bathroom. Pale yellow subway tiles with crisp white linens will transport you to the beach or a summer afternoon.

In the kitchen, who could resist eggs sunny side up in a lemony breakfast nook? For an easy citrusy lift, swap out cabinet hardware with lemon-hued cabinet knobs and drawer pulls. They can look as clean, cool and pale as a lemon slice. Others are unique and creative. Either way, they will keep cabinets looking light and breezy.

Lemon patterns and accents

Look for light and lemony looks with a yellow gingham check. Brighten up a dark patio or shady backyard or porch with sunny furniture cushions to outfit chairs and seats. Or roll out vintage lemon wallpaper prints indoors on the walls, curtains and even in gift-wrap.

If wall color requires too much of a commitment, you need only add some lemon yellow accents in the house. Perk up an entryway with a pair of yellow lattice mustard jars or keep conversations light and breezy with a yellow chair. Add some zing to your doorstep with a lemon slice suitable for indoors or out with a lemon slice mat. Whether you use it at the front door, back, door, or kitchen, no one will have any trouble looking at the sunny side of life when folks come to visit.