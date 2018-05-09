A Mediterranean-style waterfront home in Lloyd Harbor that was inspired by Palladian villas has listed for $8.95 million

The six-bedroom house, with five full bathrooms and two half-baths, features a stucco exterior, a roof of European clay tiles and symmetrical wings off the sides of the home.

The house mimics the style of Venetian architect Andrea Palladio, whose villas were a series of buildings and country houses designed in Veneto, Italy, in the 1500s. They are now protected structures. Palladio’s work is known for having features such as symmetrical designs, extended wings and trademark arched windows.

“This house was the culmination of all of the villas and mansions that (the owners) saw in Europe,” says listing agent Noel Berk of Engel & Volkers, who is representing the property with Midge Walsh of Realty Connect USA. “They wanted to keep a similar aesthetic but keep it extremely modern and technically efficient.”

Situated on more than two acres with 400 feet of shoreline along Huntington Harbor, the house includes a two-story foyer with a double-sided gas fireplace made of onyx stone and marble that also warms an adjacent great room with a wall of windows with water views.

“So you can see right through the fireplace to the water when you walk into the entry way,” Walsh says.

The great room is flanked by a library to one side and a formal dining room to the other. Off the dining room is the kitchen, which opens to a heated portico with a fireplace.

The master suite on the upper level boasts a gas fireplace, a private balcony and a bathroom with an enclosed glass shower and spa tub overlooking the water.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The house features an indoor saltwater pool with a spa, sauna and bathroom. There is also a finished basement and an attached four-car garage with lifts to accommodate additional vehicles.

Built in 2016, the house features geothermal heating and central air, a whole house generator system and smart home capabilities.