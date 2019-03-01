Collectors, bargain hunters and vintage aficionados alike find some of their most prized possessions at Long Island estate sales. But these events aren't just the purview of hardcore shoppers. They're open to everyone. It just takes a little insider information to get the most of the hunt.

But what exactly is an estate sale? Answers vary. Randy Kolhoff, 46, owner of Black Swan Antiques in Sag Harbor, says an estate sale generally refers to a sale that offers most contents of a home up for liquidation. Usual circumstances for an estate sale involve a home that needs to be cleaned out because it's been sold, or a family is moving, or a couple is downsizing. Other instances involve a death in the family, which requires the contents to be removed, or a divorce, where shared contents are being liquidated and split up.

Unlike outdoor yard sales or garage sales, which are more casual and less comprehensive, estate sales tend to have more vintage and antique items, which makes them especially appealing for collectors. "An estate sale is interesting, because it offers a lifelong collection of goods," says Bryan Reif, 60, owner and publisher of Garden City-based website LISaler.com.

What's available?

Because every sale is different, it’s impossible to categorize what's available at every sale. But experts say there's almost nothing you can't find. "You can find anything from tools to records to books to furniture to jewelry, glassware China, lamps, televisions, and radios," says Mona Scavo-Scopo, 61, owner of Tag Sales by Mona and cleanout company Junkbuster, both based in Freeport. "It's all the stuff that's in people's houses. And you never know what you're going to find. You might go in for a couch and walk out with a lamp. We have a lot of spontaneous buyers."

Denise LoSquadro, 58, owner of Hauppauge-based Sisters in Charge Tag Sale Professionals agrees. "Estate sales are like department stores," she says. "It's a mini mall. You have everything and anything you would imagine finding in a department store." Still, there are a few exceptions. "Most of the time, we don't sell the refrigerator or the washer dryer, because that comes with the house," she says. "And we sell the curtains, but never the blinds, because we don't want people looking in and knowing the house is empty. And we might sell the lighting fixtures, but I won't sell built-ins whose removal might damage the property."

The nature of these sales means they attract shoppers as diverse as the items on offer. "You have the sports guy, the jewelry guy, the China guy, the furniture guy," says LoSquadro. "And you have a lot of people who just bought new houses and need new furniture."

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"One man's junk is another man's treasure," says Reif. "Everything is collectible, from buttons to bottle caps."

How to shop the sales

The first step toward shopping at estate sales is finding them. Reif's website, LIsaler.com, has been in business for 10 years and advertises all Long Island sales. There also are listings in the classified section of Newsday and most local penny saver publications, as well as comprehensive lists and even mobile apps available on estatesales.net and estatesales.org. In addition, companies such as Scavo-Scopo's and LoSquadro's offer email mailing lists for their company's hosted events.

Do remember that most sales will have rules, and you'll need to abide by them. "My rules are, the sign-in sheet at the door, and go wait in your car until we arrive at the sale," says LoSquadro. She also has a rule against bringing in large bags. "We don't like people hoarding items while they're shopping," she says. "Decide what you need. Also, I supply stacks of baskets, so you're not allowed to bring your own. And nobody else collects money, except at the register."

Many professionals get an inside track on sales, and may arrive ahead of the public to shop. That's in part because some sales feature specialized items that may fetch a higher price than the general public is prepared to pay. "I have most of the larger estate sale companies approach me when they have product that fits my aesthetic and requires a higher purchase price," says Kolhoff. In addition, he gives appraisals, and works with a few estate sale companies to help families determine prices and make the most profits during their sales.

Not all estate sales are run by companies or shopped by pros. "Every sale differs," says Geralyn Lang, 58, a real estate broker in Cutchogue who has been shopping estate sales for decades. "Sometimes it's run by a company, and sometimes it's a homeowner. Sometimes things are priced, and sometimes things aren't priced, and people say, 'Make me an offer.'"

Prices can vary, too, and almost everything is up for negotiation. "We bump up the price, because we know we're going to get haggled," says LoSquadro. "But everything is also priced at fair market value. We sell for half or a little less than half of what the [homeowner] paid."

You're likely to get a better deal if you buy multiple items, and if you bring cash. "I always bring cash, unless it's a big, big sale," says Lang. "Some people take a check or credit card." Another tip? Lang says not to worry about being first in the door. "And as far as prices, I always go the second day," she says. "The antique dealers go the first day, but prices are better the second day. If you have to have something, buy it then and there. But if you're willing to take the risk, it might be worth the wait."

Finally, keep in mind that if you don't find what you're looking for at one sale, there's always another. In fact, for many estate sale shoppers, the chase is as fun — sometimes more fun — than the catch.