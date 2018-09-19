While Long Island was spared the wrath of Hurricane Florence, which made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm, hurricane season is far from over.

While this season has been relatively quiet, forecasters are predicting a busy September, with the season running through the end of October.

Here are some things that homeowners can do to prepare if a damaging storm comes our way.

STOCK UP

Dawn Vanterpool, manager of the Home Depot in Commack, advises homeowners to set up a watertight emergency storage bin, with necessities such as flashlights, batteries, water and backup cellphone batteries.

“We know as soon as the news of a storm hits, people hit the store,” Vanterpool says. “If you prepare in June or July, you can avoid that crunch.”

Homeowners can also purchase tarps to cover air conditioning units, which water can seep through.

“For central air, after Sandy, some customers have requested the unit be raised off the ground,” Vanterpool says.

To prevent minor water damage, homeowners can use a product such as Drylok, an interior latex paint, to waterproof some basement walls.

Look into generators — either whole-house generators or one to power small appliances, like the refrigerator, well in advance of a storm, Vanterpool says, and make sure to keep it outside the home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

TAKE PRECAUTIONS

Homeowners should hire an arborist in advance to check the health of trees, particularly ones that are close to the house.

Gil Shemtov, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Long Beach, says homeowners should take common precautions if they’re in the path of a severe storm, such as boarding up windows with plywood and piling up sandbags to prevent water from seeping through doors.

Homeowners should also test generators and sump pumps and make sure there is enough gas on hand to power generators, as demand for gas will soar after a storm.

Put away all outdoor furniture and anything that can blow around, including garbage cans, recycling bins and hanging flower pots.

“The wind is as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than the water,” Shemtov says.

CHECK ON INSURANCE

After Sandy, Christina Shaw, an Allstate insurance agent in Wantagh, didn’t have access to her home for five weeks. She reminds homeowners to make sure they know the details of their homeowners insurance policy and who to call in the event of a claim.

“You may not have access to your home,” Shaw says.

Homeowners should also keep in mind that many insurance companies institute a moratorium on policy changes in advance of a storm.

Buyers closing on a house around the storm may see their closing delayed in the event of a blackout period, as new homeowners insurance policies won’t be written, Shaw says.

If you need flood insurance, make sure you have it well in advance.

“Before weather hits, you should be having conversations with whoever your trusted adviser is to see if you have the right coverage,” Shaw says. “At any moment, our corporate headquarters could say there is a moratorium on changes. If you have a $2,000 deductible, they’re not going to let you change it.”