Glistening pebble linings that mimic the ocean floor. Flickering bowls of fire. Eco-friendly LED lights controlled by a swipe on a phone.

Spectacle, luxury, ease and energy saving are among the latest trends for homeowners looking to put in an inground pool or update an old one, experts say.

Pools are becoming the centerpieces of elaborate backyard renovations that create a brand-new outdoor entertainment area for families and guests. “You have a living room in your backyard now,” says Steve Yonick of East Islip-based Dakota Pools, who often installs fire pits and outdoor grills for customers at the same time as pools. “The backyard is king,” echoes Dean Salvani, president of Backyard Masters in Farmingdale.

It costs $20,000 to $30,000 to install an inground pool, including the pool itself, liner, filter and plumbing, Long Island pool professionals says. Add electricity and paving — both necessary — and that goes up to $50,000 to $60,000, they say.

Here’s a look at some more add-ons, all on trend:

Fire, water and light features. “People love to swim in their pool, but they love to look at them, too,” says Ben Basch, chief development officer of American Pool Enterprises, which has locations on Long Island and throughout the country. Waterfalls, fire bowls and underwater lighting “definitely create a wow factor,” Basch says. “And at night, the visual impact of this is very dramatic.” It’s perfect for those who like to entertain, and long-lasting LED and fiber-optic lights allow homeowners to program in colors and entire light shows from their phones. “The fire and water creates a very powerful aesthetic,” Basch says. “It’s definitely magic.” Waterfalls cost $6,000 to $8,000, and LED lighting costs $600 to $800, Yonick says.

Classic shapes. More people are installing clean-lined rectangles rather than free-form shapes, Yonick says. “It’s more classic, I think,” says Yonick, who is installing a rectangular pool in his own backyard.

Constant depth. “That means you have approximately 50 inches of water all across the pool. No deep end,” Salvani says. It’s easier for kids to play sports like basketball or volleyball in the pool, he adds. “You have plenty of water to swim,” he says.

Attached spas. The spas, often elevated, spill into the pool and use the pool’s water and heater. “A lot of people want spas,” Yonick says. In East Islip, Yonick recently built a raised spillover spa overlooking a pool with an infinity edge. The pool has a sweeping view of waterfront lawn. Spillover spas cost $8,000 to $15,000 if using a liner, he says.

Alternate finishes. “There’s never been more options in pool finishes,” Basch says. Pebble finishes in a range of colors “really make it sparkle,” and they also help pools last longer, Basch says. “It is extremely durable.” Glass tile is another option to add glitter, Basch says. “Glass tile is gorgeous, and that’s definitely very current and provides a lot of impact,” he says. Vinyl and gunite continue to be popular options as well, depending on budget, says Yonick. Dark finishes, which give pools the still, peaceful appearance of a lake or a pond, also remain on trend. “It’s very tranquil,” Basch says.

Sun shelves. Shallow ledges at the edge of a pool over which water laps peacefully are perfect for sun worshippers.

“Everybody loves to have their chair right where the surf is,” Basch says. “If you’re intent on getting a tan, that’s a great place to get it. And for parents, it can be a comfortable position to watch their kids. They’re a hop away. It’s definitely a popular feature.” Some shelves come with built-in lounges. Sun shelves, also called tanning ledges or sun ledges, cost $6,000 to $10,000, depending on size, Basch says.

Green technology. Programmable LED lighting and pumps with variable-speed drives conserve energy, Basch says. “It’s a little bit more to buy a more efficient pump, but it does save in the long run and you can program it to run at different speeds, depending on your needs,” he says. Updated pumps often have additional safety features, too. “If it senses a spike in vacuum pressure, it will shut down the pump to avoid suction entrapment,” Basch says. A variable-speed pump costs from $900 to $1,500, including installation, says Tom Doner, store manager of Dunrite pools in Bohemia. PSEG offers a $350 rebate for the pumps, and the manufacturers also give back $75 to $100, Doner says.

Control via smartphone. New technology means homeowners can monitor water quality, start up their pool pumps or turn off their spas right from their phones. Homeowners also can get an alert if their pool alarm goes off. “People love to summon action from their phone,” Basch says. “You press a button on your phone, your waterfall lights up, your pump gets gurgling — people get really excited about that.”