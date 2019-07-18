July 22 is National Hammock Day, and with the right home décor, you can celebrate that every day. There are plenty of choices for hammocks, of course, but don't forget extras such as glassware, lighting and pillows. There's a lot more summer left to enjoy, so spend it relaxing as hard as you can.

Swirl power

With its multicolored polyester pattern, built-in pillow, and solid wood bars, this Avaco Hammock is designed for long, lazy afternoons. The weather-resistant 72-by-52-inch hammock has a 265-pound capacity, fits up to a 15-foot stand and includes S hooks and a 12-inch chain for mounting. $69.99 at Bed Bath&Beyond stores in Westbury, Plainview, and West Babylon, and online at bedbathandbeyond.com.

Rattan to the core

Pour a cool drink to help keep you hydrated during hot summer days spent swinging in your hammock. This Cove 22-ounce highball is encased in a removable hand-woven rattan sleeve, and the glass is dishwasher safe. $9.95 each at Crate & Barrel in Manhasset or online at crateandbarrel.com.

Soft landing

It can be difficult to spend all afternoon napping in your hammock without a comfy pillow to keep you company. This 12-by-17-inch Outdoor Oasis Rectangular Outdoor polyester pillow features a colorful tropical bird print. $32 at JCPenney at the South Shore Mall in Bay Shore or online at jcpenney.com.

Rope trick

The classic, simple design of this oversized brown polyester rope Garden Treasures Hammock is a perfect fit for any backyard. The double-wide 55-by-168-inch hammock is designed to withstand the elements, and holds up to two people, or 450 pounds. Pillow and two tree screws included; stand sold separately. $59.98 at Lowe's stores in Commack, Bay Shore, Hicksville, Stony Brook, Medford, Patchogue and Farmingdale, and online at lowes.com.

Little black rest

This is as close to formal attire as a hammock gets. The 138-by-81-inch black polyester Linen Flat Weave Fringe Hammock from Opalhouse seats one up to 265 pounds, and features white macramé trim edged with dangling black fringe. Hanging hardware not included. $69.99 at Target stores in Farmingdale and Central Islip and online at target.com.

Solar flair

When you're not napping, you can read your favorite book by the light of this solar-powered Solvinden hanging lantern. The 28-inch round red stripped lantern features a rechargeable battery that stores sunlight, and the lamp lasts about 12 hours on a full charge. $24.99 at IKEA on Long Island and online at ikea.com.