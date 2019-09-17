This fall, three new books offer lessons in turning your decorating hobby into a career, carving out a room of your own (even when you have limited space), and using white can make a bold, dramatic design statement.

Sometimes the boldest statements can be made with the most minimal effects. That's the essence of Philip Jodidio's new book "White Houses" (Thames & Hudson, $50), which features 288 pages and 260 illustrations of nothing but white homes. The author, who has previously written about architects such as Richard Meier and Zaha Hadid, posits that white is more than simply the absence of color, but can evoke purity, clarity, and even cutting-edge design. Throughout the pages of the hardcover coffee table book, 43 separate dwellings, from seaside cottages to urban escapes, showcase the versatility and striking beauty of these sculptural spaces. From the Americas to Asia and Europe, each space is painstakingly photographed inside and out, and accompanied by minimal text. Plans for each house, as well as information on each architect, are included in the back.

A self-published, part workbook, part how-to guide, "The Top 15 Mistakes a #designboss Would Never Make!" ($19.99) is written for new and novice interior designers hoping to start their own businesses. Co-written by designers Nikki Chu and Monica Wilcox, the 224-page paperback features plenty of lined pages for note-taking and tons of advice on everything from social media branding to finding the right contractors. But it's more than just a guidebook. Chu and Wilcox also present inspirational quotes, stories from their own lives and experiences, and colorful illustrations to help budding interior designers find their own paths and build the business of their dreams.

Beginning a new chapter in life is often exciting, challenging, and a little scary, whether it's your first time in a dorm, your first time with roommates or a significant other, or your first time living alone, points out "My Small Space: Starting Out In Style" (Clarkson Potter, $18.99). Written by Brooklyn-based photographer Anna Ottum, who has shot for hipster companies such as Urban Outfitters and Refinery29, the compact 128-page hardcover book is divided into three sections: Communal, Campus, and Solo. Each section offers helpful tips on lighting, privacy, color, storage, and even managing your finances. Although it's aimed at younger people, the handy guide has information valuable to anyone at any age who is navigating the transition to a new space and a new lifestyle.