Every year Pantone announces its color pick, and this year it’s no shrinking violet. Ultra Violet, Pantone’s color of the year, has the heavy presence of blue, so prominent on the web and in all things related to technology. Pantone says it harkens to our forward movement in technology and the cosmos. If you’ve been looking for a color that goes with just about anything, and gives you a futuristic feel, Ultra Violet is that color.

More than purple

Some might describe Ultra Violet as purple, but Ultra Violet has enough red, pink and blue tones that it offers more than a run-of-the-mill purple. Far from the color of rock stars or dancing dinosaurs, Ultra Violet makes a beautiful accent color that can balance out pairings with lighter colors such as lavender, pink, fuchsia or blue. It also goes beautifully with gray colors for an elegant, yet edgy, style. Or, pair it with Greenery, Pantone’s color of the year in 2017, for a bright, bold look.

Exteriors

A color like Ultra Violet doesn’t have to stay confined to the indoors. This would be a beautiful shade on a front door. Or, for something truly spectacular, give your garage door a coat of this color. On a contemporary home, it would be striking.

In the yard, give your fence a coat of Ultra Violet for a dash of color outdoors. Ultra Violet also will look fabulous with plantings around it, such as on a wall filled with planters sporting chartreuse-colored plants. Your whole garden will come alive.

You can make a porch swing really stand out with a coat of Ultra Violet. Or, give your old patio furniture a quick spritz with purple. It will liven up your porch or patio with something a bit unexpected. It’s a terrific statement color for rockers on the front porch.

Interiors

When using Ultra Violet, think of it like an exclamation point on a sentence, offering just the right emphasis or punch in your decor. Something surprising would be a ceiling bathed in Ultra Violet. Try adding it in a closet, laundry room or powder room. Its presence will perk up these areas. In the dining room, cutlery and china will positively shimmer with an accent wall of Ultra Violet, or drapes or a rug with purple undertones. And in the living room, try refreshing your fireplace by painting the surround or walls with Ultra Violet.

Purple is thought to inspire creativity, so think of Ultra Violet for accents or wall color in rooms for meditation or a home office. With its nod to lavender and deeper purple shades, Ultra Violet might be all it takes for a spiritual or workplace breakthrough. In the living room, why not do something unexpected with Ultra Violet, like a painted lampshade?

When it comes to a color like Ultra Violet, it’s always a good choice to use it as an accent color. It will freshen up your decor and act like a colorful shot in the arm. Look for accent pieces, throws, rugs and pillows with Ultra Violet accents to bring your interiors fabulously into the future.