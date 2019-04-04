TODAY'S PAPER
Tips for getting your home bright and bold for spring

Infuse color in often ignored spaces such as

Infuse color in often ignored spaces such as bathrooms and kitchens. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kertlis

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service
Afraid of color? Now is the time to take the plunge. With spring here, it's the perfect time of year to infuse bold and bright colors into your space. Don't know where to start? Here are some tips for infusing bright, bold and beautiful colors into nearly any room of your home.

1. Consider warm colors. Colors that are considered to be "warm" on the color wheel such as red, orange and yellow add an instant, bold pop of color to a space.
2. Use color as accents. Have neutral-colored furniture pieces? Use bright, bold colors for accent pieces.
3. Infuse color in often ignored spaces. Such spaces include bathrooms and kitchens.
4. Purchase portable décor options in which to infuse color. Consider toss pillows, artwork, area rugs and accessories.
5. Mix it up. It's OK to combine bold and bright colors in one space, especially if you are repeating the same or similar colors throughout.
6. Choose full chroma colors when possible. Colors that are rich and fully saturated have maximum impact.
7. Use white and black to add contrast. Neutral colors will help ensure that your bright colors pop that much more.
8. Consider selecting colored accent upholstery pieces. Accent chairs are a good choice.
9. Repeat the same or similar colors throughout your space. Have a bold, bright color you love? Consider sprinkling it and repeating it throughout your space.
10. Don't overdo it. Less is more. Use color purposefully.


