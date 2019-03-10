St. Patrick's Day is as good a time as any to bring a little early spring cheer into your home. From brightly colored glasses and pillows to a brand-new doormat that speaks Gaelic, it's easy to be green when spring is on the way. Here are items to add an Irish spark to your home this month and all through the year.

Looking for a sign

The cheerful green 1963 Volkswagen Beetle print is paired with the phrase "may the road rise up to meet you," which is the beginning of a familiar Irish greeting. This 5-by-7-inch print is made with archival giclée pigment inks on cotton rag watercolor paper, and is suitable for framing. Also available as greeting cards. $16.95 at etsy.com.

Scent away

Bring the smells of Ireland home with this Celtic Moss candle. The 3-inch-high, 8-ounce soy candle features heady musk and sandalwood undertones with hints of grapefruit, rose, and orange. $18 at etsy.com.

Welcome home

This doormat features the Irish word Failte, which means "welcome." The latex-backed mat measures 24 inches by 16 inches, and the laser-etched lettering never wears off. $40 from Shabby Sign Shoppe on Amazon

A little jarring

Keep leftovers fresh and brighten up your kitchen with this set of three SOMMAR 2019 patterned green lidded jars. The hand-washable jars hold 4 ounces each, and are made of glass, natural rubber and stainless steel. $4.99 for a pack of three at ikea.com and select Ikea stores.

Raise a glass

Say sláinte while raising one of these emerald green Nachtmann Highland Reseda tumblers. The machine-made crystal glass stands 4 inches high and holds 12 ounces. $19.90 each at riedel.com.

Soft touch

Toss a pop of gorgeous, kelly green anywhere you need a little sunshine. This 20-inch Green Hopscotch By Clare V square pillow includes a feather insert, and the cover is made of printed 50 percent linen and 50 percent cotton. $49 at theinside.com.