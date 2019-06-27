Sure, it's fun to spend a day by the pool. But it's even more fun when you can post Instagram-ready photos of you and your squad frolicking with these must-have pieces. From LED lights and the hottest floats of the season to dye that turns your water into an otherworldly wonderland, we've rounded up the very coolest, most in-demand buys of the swim season.

Color theory

Why stick with boring water when you can swim in a pool of electric color? Party Pool's nontoxic, nonstaining, non-caustic pool dye comes in bright shades of blue, red, or green, and one 8-ounce bottle will dye an average 20,000-gallon pool for three to five days before filtering out. About $10 per bottle online at various retailers, including sunplay.com, amazon.com, poolcenter.com, and intheswim.com. Visit partypoolusa.com for more info.

Water wings

Earn your wings the easy way by snagging a rainbow-hued Intex Angel Wings Mat. This 99-by-63-inch float features two handles, and weighs about 7 pounds. $19.88 on amazon.com.

Sun light

Turn your pool into a disco with the Game 5-Watt Multicolor LED Solar Pool Light. Just leave it in your pool to charge during the day, and when night falls, it puts on a spectacular multicolored light show that lasts for four to six hours on a single charge. $15.98 at Lowe's stores in Hicksville, Commack, Stony Brook, Patchogue and Farmingdale, and at lowes.com.

Have a ball

These LED Color Changing Glow Balls strike the perfect balance between cool and chic. The free-floating polyethylene balls can be white, multihued or one single color, depending on the setting, and the light lasts for up to eight hours per charge. Sizes range from 15.5 inches to 31.5 inches. From $79 online only at frontgate.com.

Turkish delight

Give basic towels the boot and get luxe with these 100-percent Turkish cotton Pestemal Bath Sheets. The 72-by-40-inch sheets are made with terry on one side and a decorative herringbone pattern and strip pattern on the other, and feature hand-knotted fringe on the ends. Machine washable. $24.99 online only at bedbathandbeyond.com.

Just like heaven

From the company that made the original giant unicorn float comes this massive Rainbow Cloud Daybed. The float boasts more than 50 square feet of space, and inflates in under 5 minutes. Each Funboy float purchase provides one person one year of clean drinking water. $139 at the Tenet Concept Store in Southampton or online at funboy.com.